Doctors spoilers: Paige has a LUNCH DATE with Zara!

Is Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) trying to make peace with Paige Popplewell (Genevieve Lewis) on Doctors? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Things got very tense at The Mill after bosslady Zara went ballistic at temp receptionist Paige for "stealing" one of her old dresses to wear.



Paige tries to play it cool when Zara takes her out for lunch at a fancy French bistro.



Paige claims she's been to the place before with her ex-boyfriend, before they "mutually separated".



But Zara is not amused when Paige switches the conversation and tries to get the gossip on what happened between Zara and her ex, Daniel Granger!



However, as the ladies continue to do lunch, Zara notices that Paige is quite perceptive about their surgery co-workers.



Is Zara starting to see Paige in a new positive light after what happened?

Zara takes Paige out for a fancy lunch on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) FAILED to pass her driving test a couple of months ago.



So the receptionist has been taking taxis to travel to some of her VPAS appointments.



However, business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) has been doing some number crunching.



He's concerned at the amount the practice is paying for taxis.



Bear asks Scarlett if she has booked to take another driving test?



Is Scarlett ready to hit the road and try again?

Is Scarlett ready to take her driving test again on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) makes a house visit to see Doreen Hennessy (Sharon Duce, who played Julie Carp's mum Paula on Coronation Street).



But the nurse gets a hostile reception from Doreen's teenage grandson, Jackson Moore (Brandon Kimaryo).



Luca starts to worry that Doreen is somehow being taken advantage of Jackson, when he overhears the lad threatening her in the next room...



Doreen attempts to blame the heated exchange on teenage hormones.



But when Jackson storms out of the house, it's not long until he is up to no good...

Is Luca's patient Doreen being taken advantage of by her grandson on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer