'Doctors' spoilers: Rob and Karen Hollins investigate Imogen!

Rob and Karen Hollins do some SNOOPING and find out Imogen has been keeping a secret from them on Doctors...

Rob (played by Chris Walker) and Karen Hollins (Jan Pearson) were surprised when their daughter, Imogen (Charlie Clemmow) made an unexpected return to Letherbridge last week on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But Imogen doesn't seem to be quite herself.



Karen is suspicious that Imogen is keeping something from her and Rob.



Last week on the BBC daytime drama, Karen jumped to the conclusion that Imogen must be PREGNANT after she went to catch-up with an ex-boyfriend!



But Imogen is most definitely NOT pregnant.



So what is going on with her?



Karen decides to do some snooping and finds a letter in Imogen's bag.



Karen shares the letter with her policeman husband Rob.



The letter's contents certainly explain WHY Imogen has unexpectedly returned from London to Letherbridge.



But how will Imogen react when she discovers her parents have been snooping into her personal life?



She already seems exhausted and disillusioned about things.



Will Karen and Rob just make things worse?

Will Imogen find out that nosey Karen has been SNOOPING through her belongings on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) is ready to get up and at 'em with her new walking group.



Ruhma has created the exercise group with the intention of keeping her young mums fit and healthy.



Chelle Henry (Kevwe Emefe) and Lorna Hoskin (Jessica Temple), both seen last week on Doctors, are two of the mums taking part.



But things don't get off to a good start when Chelle and Lorna get into a squabble at the starting line.



While the other mums get competitive and rush off with weight-loss on their minds.



It looks like Ruhma is going to have her hands full with this lot!

Ruhma offers some advice to Lorna after she gets into a squabble with Chelle on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) tries to help Dorothy Cambridge (Colette Zacca), an old friend of his mum, Makeda (Angela Wynter).



Dorothy could soon be homeless after a man from the Council slaps an enforcement order on her motorhome, called Bob.



Bob has definitely seen better days and is need of a new clutch and gearbox.



But if the Council have their way, Bob could soon be heading for the scrapheap!



Bear is not happy about the predicament that Dorothy is now in.



He offers to pay for the repairs needed for Dorothy's motorhome.



But she is a super-proud woman and will not accept a penny!



Bear is stressed-out by the throught of Dorothy having to live in a hostel.



Can business manager Bear find a way to help Dorothy?



Bear meets with his mum's friend Dorothy in Letherbridge Park on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Will Dorothy soon find herself homeless on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

