Doctors spoilers: Rosie Colton RETURNS!
Airs Wednesday 17 May 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Rosie Colton (played by Janice Connolly) makes an unexpected return on today's episode of Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Last year, Rosie left her job as long-time receptionist at Sutton Vale after an investigation into the SHOCK murder of the surgery's lead GP, Jacob Ashdown.
Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) is suspicious when she finds a strange woman lurking outside The Mill.
But it turns out to be Rosie!
Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) has hired Rosie to come and help out on Reception.
Rosie is delighted to see the surgery staff again.
However, when Rosie starts to struggle dealing with a few Reception tasks, bosslady Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) worries that Bear has made a mistake hiring Rosie.
Is she right to worrry?
Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) has come-up with an idea to help unemployed Ollie Millar (Isaac Benn) make some money.
Scarlett and Ollie set-up a social media account so they can create some viral video content.
The only problem is, neither of them have any skills to use to create the MUST-SEE videos!
Scarlett and Ollie decide they can make some prank videos by targetting unsuspecting folks...
Ollie puts on the badger mask that Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) wore for the recent Beechwalk performance.
But WHO will be the devious duo's unsuspecting prank victim?
Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) is reunited with an old friend, Amy Jenson (Noeleen Comiskey), after the death of her husband, Mark.
Amy discovers a surprising letter while going through the contents of Mark's home office.
Amy takes the letter to Daniel to get a further explanation...
Amy makes a BIG decision after visiting Daniel.
But he's convinced it's a bad idea.
Will Daniel be proved right when Amy starts to discover things about her late husband that she never knew...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.