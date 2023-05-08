Doctors spoilers: Rosie Colton RETURNS!

Rosie Colton is back to help out at The Mill on Doctors!

Rosie Colton (played by Janice Connolly) makes an unexpected return on today's episode of Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Last year, Rosie left her job as long-time receptionist at Sutton Vale after an investigation into the SHOCK murder of the surgery's lead GP, Jacob Ashdown.



Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) is suspicious when she finds a strange woman lurking outside The Mill.



But it turns out to be Rosie!



Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) has hired Rosie to come and help out on Reception.



Rosie is delighted to see the surgery staff again.



However, when Rosie starts to struggle dealing with a few Reception tasks, bosslady Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) worries that Bear has made a mistake hiring Rosie.



Is she right to worrry?

Scarlett and Ollie are out to create some viral videos on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) has come-up with an idea to help unemployed Ollie Millar (Isaac Benn) make some money.



Scarlett and Ollie set-up a social media account so they can create some viral video content.



The only problem is, neither of them have any skills to use to create the MUST-SEE videos!



Scarlett and Ollie decide they can make some prank videos by targetting unsuspecting folks...



Ollie puts on the badger mask that Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) wore for the recent Beechwalk performance.



But WHO will be the devious duo's unsuspecting prank victim?

Daniel tries to help a grieving friend on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) is reunited with an old friend, Amy Jenson (Noeleen Comiskey), after the death of her husband, Mark.



Amy discovers a surprising letter while going through the contents of Mark's home office.



Amy takes the letter to Daniel to get a further explanation...



Amy makes a BIG decision after visiting Daniel.



But he's convinced it's a bad idea.

Will Daniel be proved right when Amy starts to discover things about her late husband that she never knew...

Amy makes an alarming discovery about her husband after his death on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer