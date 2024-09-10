Doctors spoilers: Ruhma and Rob go on a DATE?
Airs Tuesday 17 September 2024 at 2:00pm on BBC1.
Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) and Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) have been spending a LOT more time together lately on Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Ruhma has been a big help to policeman Rob while he's been looking after temporary foster child, Jamal Iqbal.
At the Icon, Rob updates Ruhma about Jamal being reunited with his family.
As the friends laugh and chat, they are seen by Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya), who have arrived for a working lunch.
Zara jumps to the conclusion that Ruhma and Rob are on an official date, and tells Suni not to stare at "the couple"!
Back at The Mill, Zara questions midwife Ruhma about her "date" with Rob.
How will Ruhma react?
All is not good between Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) and Graham Elton (Alex Avery).
Luca tells receptionist Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) about what happened during his meeting with Graham.
Luca has a plan to teach new boss Graham a lesson... and he wants Scarlett's help!
Meanwhile, receptionst Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) is preoccupied after her own meeting with Graham.
WHAT is going on with Kirsty?
Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending) sees patient, Jerry Smithson (Paul David-Gough), about his bad back.
Michelle warns Jerry not to overexert himself or do any heavy lifting at the bakery where he works.
Or he could make his medical problem worse.
However, as the bakery boss, Jerry has responsibilities.
And soon manages to involve his co-workers, Ginny Stuart (Me'Sha Bryan) and Tony Bell (Ryan Stevens), when he tells a number of lies.
When Michelle visits the bakery, will the GP get to the bottom of what's going on?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
