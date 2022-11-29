Doctors spoilers: Ruhma Carter meets three grieving strangers at the graveyard
Airs Thursday 8 December 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) goes to spend some time beside her late husband, Heston's grave on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Long-time viewers of the BBC daytime drama will remember that Heston died after a car crash four years.
The accident almost claimed the lives of Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) and former practice manager, Mrs Tembe.
While at the graveyard, Ruhma meets two women, Kitty Webb (Buffy Davis, who played school teacher Pippa Woodley on ITV's Doc Martin) and Sandra Tanner (Lucy Black, from ITV's comedy-drama The Durrells).
Kitty and Sandra are both grieving the loss of their children in a school bus accident.
Kitty is furious at the lack of turnout from the parents of the other accident victims.
But she's even more annoyed when Graeme Wilkes (James Quinn, who has had recurring roles on other soaps including Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks) makes an appearance.
WHAT is Kitty's issue with Graeme?
Emma Reid (Dido Miles) is on edge after DS Matt Cassidy's (Terry Mynott) attempt to meet with her at the Icon.
Emma is not a fan of the pushy copper after everything that happened with her next-door-neighbour, Roxy Piper.
But Cassidy is not backing-off and warns Emma to stop interfering with the case against accused rapist, Nicholas Thorne.
Emma reels when Cassidy reveals he knows all about a certain SHOCK SECRET from her past...
Is Emma now being blackmailed by Cassidy?
Back at The Mill, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) starts to notice Valerie Pitman's (Sarah Moyle) stranger than usual behaviour.
Scarlett puts Valerie on the spot when she asks what's wrong.
Will Valerie's guilty conscience soon get the better of her and lead the receptionist to confess her CRIME?
Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
(*Air dates and times may change during coverage of The 2022 FIFA World Cup)
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.