Doctors spoilers: Ruhma Carter meets three grieving strangers at the graveyard

Ruhma Carter (played by Bharti Patel) goes to spend some time beside her late husband, Heston's grave on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Long-time viewers of the BBC daytime drama will remember that Heston died after a car crash four years.



The accident almost claimed the lives of Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) and former practice manager, Mrs Tembe.



While at the graveyard, Ruhma meets two women, Kitty Webb (Buffy Davis, who played school teacher Pippa Woodley on ITV's Doc Martin) and Sandra Tanner (Lucy Black, from ITV's comedy-drama The Durrells).



Kitty and Sandra are both grieving the loss of their children in a school bus accident.



Kitty is furious at the lack of turnout from the parents of the other accident victims.



But she's even more annoyed when Graeme Wilkes (James Quinn, who has had recurring roles on other soaps including Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks) makes an appearance.



WHAT is Kitty's issue with Graeme?

Ruhma gets to know graveyard visitor Graeme on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Emma Reid (Dido Miles) is on edge after DS Matt Cassidy's (Terry Mynott) attempt to meet with her at the Icon.



Emma is not a fan of the pushy copper after everything that happened with her next-door-neighbour, Roxy Piper.



But Cassidy is not backing-off and warns Emma to stop interfering with the case against accused rapist, Nicholas Thorne.



Emma reels when Cassidy reveals he knows all about a certain SHOCK SECRET from her past...



Is Emma now being blackmailed by Cassidy?

Emma has an alarming run-in with DS Matt Cassidy on today's episode of Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Back at The Mill, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) starts to notice Valerie Pitman's (Sarah Moyle) stranger than usual behaviour.



Scarlett puts Valerie on the spot when she asks what's wrong.



Will Valerie's guilty conscience soon get the better of her and lead the receptionist to confess her CRIME?

Will Scarlett discover Valerie's guilty secret on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC )

