Doctors spoilers: Scarlett Kiernan makes a BIG decision!
Airs Tuesday 28 November 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) is still annoyed with Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Scarlett did not appreciate it when Luca tried to warn her about new boyfriend, Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya).
Luca reckons that flashy GP Suni is a player, who will ultimately end-up breaking Scarlett's heart.
However, receptionist Scarlett thinks nurse Luca should stay in his lane and mind his own business!
As things remain frosty between Scarlett and Luca at The Mill, she starts to take her frustrations out on Suni.
However, Scarlett soon comes to realise that the real problem is not having her own space.
So Scarlett, who only just recently moved-in with surgery co-workers Luca and Emma Reid (Dido Miles), makes a decision...
Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) could do with some light relief after recent dramatic developments on the maternity ward at St Phil's Hospital.
Ruhma fills receptionist Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) in on how she and midwife Jenny Ackerman (Lois Pearson) were reprimanded, following a formal complaint by a patient.
But after a successful day treating pregnant women, will Ruhma start to feel more positive about her job again?
Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) has an appointment to see drop-in patient, Dom Easton (Luke Jasztal).
Dom's chef husband, Zion (Michael Amariah), is worried about a possible mystery illness.
Dom was sick after drinking a smoothie and the couple noticed there was blood...
As Zara examines Dom, she senses there's tension between him and Zion.
But Dom plays down Zara's concerns.
However, when Zara later gets Dom's blood test results back, she makes an alarming discovery...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.