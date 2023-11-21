Doctors spoilers: Scarlett Kiernan makes a BIG decision!

Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) is still annoyed with Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Scarlett did not appreciate it when Luca tried to warn her about new boyfriend, Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya).



Luca reckons that flashy GP Suni is a player, who will ultimately end-up breaking Scarlett's heart.



However, receptionist Scarlett thinks nurse Luca should stay in his lane and mind his own business!



As things remain frosty between Scarlett and Luca at The Mill, she starts to take her frustrations out on Suni.



However, Scarlett soon comes to realise that the real problem is not having her own space.



So Scarlett, who only just recently moved-in with surgery co-workers Luca and Emma Reid (Dido Miles), makes a decision...

Ruhma has a laugh with Kirsty on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) could do with some light relief after recent dramatic developments on the maternity ward at St Phil's Hospital.



Ruhma fills receptionist Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) in on how she and midwife Jenny Ackerman (Lois Pearson) were reprimanded, following a formal complaint by a patient.



But after a successful day treating pregnant women, will Ruhma start to feel more positive about her job again?

Zion is worried about his husband Dom on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) has an appointment to see drop-in patient, Dom Easton (Luke Jasztal).



Dom's chef husband, Zion (Michael Amariah), is worried about a possible mystery illness.



Dom was sick after drinking a smoothie and the couple noticed there was blood...



As Zara examines Dom, she senses there's tension between him and Zion.



But Dom plays down Zara's concerns.

However, when Zara later gets Dom's blood test results back, she makes an alarming discovery...

Zara fears for patient Dom's health on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer