Doctors spoilers: Shayne Ward guest stars!
Airs Thursday 3 October 2024 at 2:00pm on BBC1.
Ex-Coronation Street and current The Good Ship Murder star Shayne Ward guests on today's Autumn finale episode of Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Shayne plays Kenny Webb, a man with some serious anger issues...
Kenny SNAPS when his ex-partner, Sandra Horner (played by ex-Hollyoaks star Sophie Austin, who was the infamous Gloved Hand Killer!), refuses to let him see their young daughter, Lucy.
Sandra reminds Kenny that he has some mental health issues that he needs to get help with.
Until then, Sandra won't let him see Lucy.
Sandra's mum, Melissa (played by ex-Casualty star Catherine Shipton), also tries to convince Kenny to seek help.
But at the surgery, Kenny quickly loses his patience with Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), when she questions him about the persistent headaches he's been having after accidentally being electrocuted five years ago...
Holly Lewin (Jessica Chisnall) is grateful to Scarlett Kiernan's (Kia Pegg) help while she's been feeling under the weather.
Holly wants to persuade reluctant Scarlett to join her LIVE stream again.
But as far as Scarlett is concerned, that was a one-time deal while Holly was ill.
However, when Scarlett later walks past Holly's room and hears her broadcasting to her fans again, will she consider another team-up?
Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) is not happy when the nurse finds out he'll be working with Graham Elton (Alex Avery) in the new homeless clinic at the surgery.
Luca agrees to get involved as long as he can invite his friend, Skye Williams (Shane Convery), to visit The Mill.
Skye is interested in becoming a Healthcare Assistant.
Luca shows Skye the Minor Surgery Unit, which fascinates them.
But how will Graham get along with Skye, given his previous clash with Luca over the correct use of pronouns?
Doctors is taking an Autumn break and will return Monday 28 October
on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.