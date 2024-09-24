Doctors spoilers: Shayne Ward guest stars!

Ex-Coronation Street and current The Good Ship Murder star Shayne Ward guests on today's Autumn finale episode of Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Shayne plays Kenny Webb, a man with some serious anger issues...



Kenny SNAPS when his ex-partner, Sandra Horner (played by ex-Hollyoaks star Sophie Austin, who was the infamous Gloved Hand Killer!), refuses to let him see their young daughter, Lucy.



Sandra reminds Kenny that he has some mental health issues that he needs to get help with.



Until then, Sandra won't let him see Lucy.



Sandra's mum, Melissa (played by ex-Casualty star Catherine Shipton), also tries to convince Kenny to seek help.



But at the surgery, Kenny quickly loses his patience with Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh), when she questions him about the persistent headaches he's been having after accidentally being electrocuted five years ago...

Sandra's ex-partner Kenny has serious anger issues on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Ex-Casualty star Catherine Shipton guests on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Holly Lewin (Jessica Chisnall) is grateful to Scarlett Kiernan's (Kia Pegg) help while she's been feeling under the weather.



Holly wants to persuade reluctant Scarlett to join her LIVE stream again.



But as far as Scarlett is concerned, that was a one-time deal while Holly was ill.



However, when Scarlett later walks past Holly's room and hears her broadcasting to her fans again, will she consider another team-up?

Scarlett is reluctant to join Holly's LIVE stream again on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) is not happy when the nurse finds out he'll be working with Graham Elton (Alex Avery) in the new homeless clinic at the surgery.



Luca agrees to get involved as long as he can invite his friend, Skye Williams (Shane Convery), to visit The Mill.



Skye is interested in becoming a Healthcare Assistant.



Luca shows Skye the Minor Surgery Unit, which fascinates them.



But how will Graham get along with Skye, given his previous clash with Luca over the correct use of pronouns?

Will Graham treat Luca's friend Skye with respect on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors is taking an Autumn break and will return Monday 28 October

on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer