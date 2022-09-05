Doctors spoilers: Sid Vere is reunited with an ex-girlfriend!

Will it be second time lucky for Sid Vere and his ex-girlfriend Willa on Doctors?

Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) gets a blast-from-the-past on today's episode of Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



The GP is in for a surprise when an ex-girlfriend, Willa Jeffries (Gem Carmella) arrives at the Campus Surgery.



A&E consultant Willa claims she's in Letherbridge for a medical conference.



Sid and Willa arrange to meet at the Icon, where Sid has lots of questions about what happened between them SEVEN years ago!



WHY did Willa just walk-out on their relationship without an explanation?



Could it be that Willa is now hoping for another chance with Sid?



WHAT will he do when Willa suggestively puts the key to her hotel room on the table?

Surprise! Sid's ex-girlfriend Willa unexpectedly reappears on today's episode of Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) has some BIG news about Sutton Vale to share with bosses, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh).



The Mill is being offered the chance to take over Sutton Vale permanently.



Will Daniel and Zara go for the opportunity?



Surgery receptionists, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) and Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg), have been busy arranging everything for Bear's meetings at the Copeside Hotel.



However, when business manager Bear arrives for his meetings with suppliers, he discovers he's accidentally been DOUBLE-BOOKED and has to rush from one meeting to the next.



But WHO is to blame for the meeting mix-up?

Bear reveals a business opportunity to Daniel and Zara on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, WHAT is Willa doing outside HMP Letherbank?



And what is her connection to prison inmate, Jamie Curtain (Jake Burgum)?



Jamie is shortly due for release.



But then, prison guard Matthew Loake (Luke Goddard) reports there's been a fire which could cause a delay to Jamie becoming a free man...

Prison inmate Jamie is due for release on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.