Doctors spoilers: Sid Vere is reunited with an ex-girlfriend!
Airs Monday 12 September 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) gets a blast-from-the-past on today's episode of Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
The GP is in for a surprise when an ex-girlfriend, Willa Jeffries (Gem Carmella) arrives at the Campus Surgery.
A&E consultant Willa claims she's in Letherbridge for a medical conference.
Sid and Willa arrange to meet at the Icon, where Sid has lots of questions about what happened between them SEVEN years ago!
WHY did Willa just walk-out on their relationship without an explanation?
Could it be that Willa is now hoping for another chance with Sid?
WHAT will he do when Willa suggestively puts the key to her hotel room on the table?
Meanwhile, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) has some BIG news about Sutton Vale to share with bosses, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh).
The Mill is being offered the chance to take over Sutton Vale permanently.
Will Daniel and Zara go for the opportunity?
Surgery receptionists, Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) and Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg), have been busy arranging everything for Bear's meetings at the Copeside Hotel.
However, when business manager Bear arrives for his meetings with suppliers, he discovers he's accidentally been DOUBLE-BOOKED and has to rush from one meeting to the next.
But WHO is to blame for the meeting mix-up?
Elsewhere, WHAT is Willa doing outside HMP Letherbank?
And what is her connection to prison inmate, Jamie Curtain (Jake Burgum)?
Jamie is shortly due for release.
But then, prison guard Matthew Loake (Luke Goddard) reports there's been a fire which could cause a delay to Jamie becoming a free man...
Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.