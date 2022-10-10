Doctors spoilers: Sid Vere is UNDER PRESSURE!

Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) takes centre stage on today's standalone episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The medic is kept busy during a day from hell that never seems to end...



Sid's first housecall of the day is to Margaret Wallace (Carolyn Lyster), who is suffering with the symptoms of long Covid.



Margaret is feeling very fatigued and also has a care assistant visit from time-to-time.



But Sid can see that Margaret is struggling to cope.



He says her prescription medication can be delivered to her home.



And he recommends that Margaret gets an accident alarm just in case...



But will Sid have the time when Margaret asks if he can do some shopping for her?

Mark becomes increasingly paranoid on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

The next patient of the day is Mark Brand (Douglas Dawson), who has been missing appointments at both the Mill and the hospital.



But Mark reveals he is afraid to go out much after previously being mugged.



He thinks "they" will get him...



Mark seems increasingly paranoid.



After a talk with receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) at the surgery, Sid realises they need to get Mark back on his medication.



Things take an alarming turn when Sid discovers a can of petrol in Mark's kitchen, as the young man continues to rant about "them"...

WHAT is wrong with Marie on today's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Sid's final patient of the day is teenager Marie Rogers (Livvi Parsons).



Marie is suffering with a stomach cramp and some diarrhoea.



After a look into Marie's family history, Sid suspects it might be the inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn's.



Sid promises to investigate further for Marie, who is also under pressure looking after her mum who has MS.



As Sid is about to leave Marie, he discovers Margaret's shopping list and realises his working day is not done just yet...

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer