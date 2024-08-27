Doctors spoilers: There's DANGER for Rob and Ruhma!

Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) and Ruhma Carter's (Bharti Patel) night out at a bowling alley takes a dangerous turn on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



At the bowling alley, policeman Rob is alarmed when he recognises criminal, Karl Edison (Dylan Baldwin).



Rob remembers the big part he played in putting the dodgy character behind bars.



But now it looks like Karl is a free man again... and probably up to no good!



Rob and Ruhma see Karl being given a MYSTERY bag by a teenager before he leaves the bowling alley.



Rob is determined to find out WHAT is going on but can't take the risk of Karl recognising him from the past.



But things take an unexpected turn when midwife Ruhma offers to be Rob's eyes and ears on the streets of Letherbridge... and takes off in pursuit of Karl!



Unfortunately, things are about to take a scary turn...



Ruhma is cornered by Karl in an alleyway and he demands to know why she is following him!



Is Ruhma about to discover firsthand just how dangerous Rob's job can really be?

Ruhma comes face-to-face with criminal Karl on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) tells Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) and Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) that he is almost ready to upload his latest podcast episode about their fateful trip to Fircombe Manor.



Remember how their stay at the posh countryside house led to a MURDER most horrid and the discovery of a family SCANDAL and shock impersonation!



Al promises to take them out to celebrate after Jimmi finishes evening surgery.



Later, receptionist Scarlett is intrigued when a patient Julie Greenhalgh (Katie Norris) reveals that she is a BIG fan of Al's podcast.



Scarlett tries to introduce Julie to Dr Clay but she doesn't seem that impressed!

But she is delighted when she bumps into Al on her way to Jimmi's consulting room and suddenly claims she's suffering from migraines and has travelled all the way from Sheffield to see him!



Does Julie really have a medical problem?



Or is Al about to have his first experience of fandom?

A patient turns out to be a super fan of Al's podcast on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer