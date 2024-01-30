Doctors spoilers: There's TROUBLE between Scarlett and Suni!

Remember when Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) and Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) had a falling out over Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) on Doctors? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Luca became concerned when receptionist Scarlett started dating flashy GP Suni.



Luca tried to warn Scarlett that Suni is NOT the right boyfriend for and will ultimately end-up messing her around.



Scarlett didn't appreciate nurse Luca's interference at the time.



But could it be that Luca is right?



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Scarlett needs Suni's help after an EMERGENCY phoncecall from a friend, Jazz Langley (Hannah Millward).



Jazz is stranded since her boyfriend has taken off with her bag, phone and money.



Scarlett arranges for Jazz to catch a taxi to bring her to The Mill.



But when Scarlett asks for Suni's assistance to help them track down Jazz's missing bag, he just rudely dismisses her!



Uh-oh.



Could trouble in paradise be brewing between Scarlett and Suni

Ex-Emmerdale star Gemma Oaten guests on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Watch out for ex-Emmerdale star Gemma Oaten in a guest role on today's episode.



Gemma previously played the long-running role of cleaner/factory worker Rachel Breckle on the ITV soap, who got pregnant by factory boss, Jai Sharma!



Dannii Stubbs seeks treatment from Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) at the surgery, because of her increasing foot pain.



It seems Dannii spends too much time wearing high heels!



But WHO is Dannii trying to impress?



Meanwhile, Danni's goddaughter, Molly Barton (Rose Basista), has teenage dramas going on.



Molly has taken a fancy to student Max Rayner (Michael Bijok).



Will some fashion advice from Dannii help... or hinder Molly's chances of catching Max's attention?

Dannii gives her goddaughter Molly a makeover on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer