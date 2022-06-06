Doctors spoilers: Valerie Pitman is off on a SNEAKY mission!

Valerie Pitman (played by Sarah Moyle) has befriended schoolgirl, Clara Robertson (guest star India-Lily Cooper) after all the drama surrounding Leona the Lion last week on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Clara came-up with the original design for Leona, the Leatherbridge Commonwealth mascot that Valerie is now playing.



Valerie has an idea to boost Clara's spirits by getting her the chance to meet one of her sporting heroes!



But it'll mean being a bit sneaky to gain access at the sportsground.



So Valerie calls on the help of surgery colleague, Emma Reid (Dido Miles).



Emma needs to distract the security guard, while Valerie and Clara sneak passed him and into the venue



Will Valerie's masterplan work?



Will Clara come face-to-face with a real-life sports star?



Watch out for an appearance from Paralympics athlete and Celebrity Masterchef winner Kadeena Cox on today's episode of Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Back at The Mill, surgery bosses Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) are feeling the heat over the hiring of racist nurse, Cathy Jenkins (Laura Bayston).



How can she still be working at the surgery after the way she behaved towards Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) and his mum, Makeda, last year at St Phil's Hospital?



Daniel and Zara argue that the practice is still a nurse down, since Luca McIntyre quit to go travelling.



They needed someone urgently.



But now Cathy feels she is being bullied in the workplace.



As Daniel and Zara try to keep the peace between Cathy and other members of staff, will Cathy file an official complaint about her hostile working conditions?

Jimmi and DS Kinsella have a difference of opinion on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is on shift as the Medical Examiner at the police station, when a homeless man is accused of a serious crime.



DS Mike Kinsella (Danny Szam) questions Charlie Walker (Simon Meacock, who has appeared on episodes of Outlander, A Touch Of Frost and Silent Witness), who can't remember why he has been brought to the police station.



Kinsella reckons Charlie is drunk, but Jimmi thinks otherwise.



The case takes a darker turn when Kinsella receives a phonecall bringing some SHOCK news...

WHAT is homeless man Charlie accused of on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.