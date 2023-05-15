Doctors spoilers: WHAT is Emma Reid doing in bed with Rob Hollins?!

It's all a bit awkward between Emma Reid and new lodger Rob on today's episode of Doctors!

It's the morning after the night before for Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) and Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) on today's episode of Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Remember when Emma revealed she'd had a naughty nighttime fantasy about policeman pal, Rob?



At the time, Rob's wife, Karen, was NOT amused!



After a night of drinking together, have the boundaries of Emma and Rob's friendship got a bit blurred?



It's all a bit awkward round the breakfast table between Emma and Rob, which amuses her other lodger, Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren)!



But it's a complicated situation, especially as Rob is still grieving after Karen's death.



After a chat with Luca, Emma knows she needs to talk to Rob and sort things out.



But will that just makes the situation worse?

Emma confides in Luca about the situation with Rob on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) arives for her first day of teaching at the University.



She is greeted by medical student, Miles Bailey (Louis Saxby), who clearly has a crush on Zara!



But just as Zara is about to start her lecture, she is embarassed to discover that the medical students are watching the viral video of Zara's unfortunate mishap during the Beechwalk performance.



Will her role as Grumpy Hedgehog ruin her reputation with her new students?

Will Zara realise that medical student Miles has a crush on her on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) is amused when he overhears receptionist, Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly), telling Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) that Bear begged her to come back to work at The Mill.



That is NOT strictly true!



When Bear tells Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) what he heard, Al starts to suspect there's something going on with Rosie.



But WHAT?

Bear overhears a conversation at the surgery on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Rob returns to work at the Police Station.



His first day back is uneventful until Frank Watson (Simon Rouse, who previously played DCI Jack Meadows on The Bill) reports a case of vandalism to his house.



Later that day, Rob is called out when Frank reports his car has now been vandalised too!



Rob catches the culprit, Andy Miller (Ashley Zhangazha), at the scene of the crime.



But WHY has Andy got a vendetta against Frank?

Simon Rouse (The Bill) guest stars on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

WHY has Andy been vandalising Frank's property on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer