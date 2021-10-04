'Doctors' spoilers: WHERE is Rob Hollins?

It's not looking good for the future of Karen and Rob's marriage on Doctors...

It's not looking good for the marriage of Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) and his wife Karen (Jan Pearson) on Doctors (1.45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Karen is still convinced something romantic happened between Rob and his now disgraced former police partner, Harriet Shelton.



But Karen's determination to find out the truth has infuriated Rob.



And now it looks like it could be make... or BREAK for the couple!



After last week's dramatic turn of events between the couple, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) continues to offer Karen his support at work.



Surgery receptionist Karen is completely down-in-the-dumps after everything that has happened.



So Jimmi suggests Karen phones Rob to get to the bottom of what's going on.



Unfortunately the phonecall does not go well...



Has Jimmi accidentally made things worse between Karen and Rob?









Karen's work colleagues are trying to support the receptionist as she struggles to deal with her rocky marriage on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

In other surgery news, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) is flirting with a woman online, known only as Starbuck.



Could she be a fan of the sci-fi series Battlestar Galactica?



Al is annoyed when Jimmi bursts his bubble by warning him that Starbuck might not be who Al thinks she is.



Al reckons Jimmi's got it all wrong.



But how can he find out the truth to be sure?

Ex-EastEnders star Angela Wynter (who played Yolande Trueman) guests as Bear's mum Makeda on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) and Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) try to come up with ideas to give Bear's mum Makeda's (Angela Wynter) Caribbean cafe a boost.



Bear is enthusiastic when Luca suggests Makeda goes mobile and starts offering street food.



However, before the fellas can take their plan further, Makeda's business rival Clive Hopper (Jim Findley) approaches the cafe owner with an unexpected offer!

Rival cafe owner Clive has an unexpected offer for Makeda on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

At Letherbridge Police Station, PC Haldane Mason (James S Barnes) and PC Lucy Chiang (Rebecca Fen) have arrested Johnny Cartwright (Nick Judge) for shoplifting.



Johnny is a member of the infamous Cartwright family.



PC Chiang seems determined to hold Johnny for further questioning.



However, it seems there is a mystery connection between Johnny and PC Mason.



Is PC Mason about to help Johnny leave the station as a free man?



Or is there more to this situation than meets the eye?

The police question Johnny Cartwright, an infamous member of a local crime family on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

WHAT is the connection between criminal Johnny and PC Mason on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

PC Chiang doesn't intend to release Johnny without charge on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.