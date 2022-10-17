Doctors spoilers: WHO do Daniel Granger and Zara argue about?
Airs Monday 24 October 2022 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Daniel Granger (played by Matthew Chambers) and his partner, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) have an unexpected house guest in the shape of Daniel's teenage daughter, Izzie Torres (Bethan Moore) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But this time Izzie isn't just visiting for a few days, she wants to move to Letherbridge and live with Daniel PERMANENTLY!
Although Zara and Izzie have a closer relationship these days, she's not at all sure she wants to have to put up with teenage tantrums every day of the week!
Zara confides in Emma Reid (Dido Miles) that she is dreading the thought of Izzie staying.
Her presence is already causing friction in the household.
But Daniel is annoyed when Zara suggests Izzie packs her bags and return to Nottingham.
However, when Daniel is unable to contact Izzie's mum, Lisa, it looks like Izzie may be sticking around for a while longer...
At The Mill, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) bumps into Dawn Richeson (Katy Sobey), who has decided to bring her baby, Noah, into the surgery for his vaccinations.
Al reckons Dawn should tell her husband, Simon, what she's planning since he kicked-up a fuss at the surgery last week.
But Dawn has decided it's better not to.
Is Al making a mistake helping Dawn?
Meanwhile, Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) continues her adventures on the dating app.
However, she suffers a serious setback in looking for Mr Right, when work colleagues, Emma Reid and Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle) discover Ruhma has been swiping the wrong way on the app!
Whoops!
Has Ruhma accidentally missed-out on some potential perfect matches?
Elsewhere, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) has a counselling session with troubled teacher, Paul Gibbons (Shaun Blackstock, who played student Taylor Sharp on Hollyoaks back in the day).
Despite the state of his own mental health, Paul is worried about a school student, Jay Bowden (Oliver Cunliffe, who plays Louis on the BBC mystery series, Silverpoint).
Jay is becoming withdrawn and anxious, and his mum Fiona (Lainy Boyle) is not helping matters.
But there's an angry clash, when Fiona thinks Paul is labelling her as a bad mum...
Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
