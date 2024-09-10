Doctors spoilers: WHO does Graham apologise to?
Airs Monday 16 September 2024 at 2:00pm on BBC1.
Graham Elton (played by Alex Avery) has already managed to get on the WRONG side of receptionist Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) and nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) on Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Kirsty has already taken Graham to task over his recent behaviour towards her.
Plus, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) had to correct the surgery's new partner when Graham crossed a line with his assumptions about Luca's personal life.
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Graham tries to clear the air with Kirsty.
He apologises for them getting off on the wrong foot and wants to find a way to make it up to her.
Kirsty is curious when Graham admits that she has great potential...
But things are not so cool between Graham and Luca.
The two meet to discuss a patient.
However, when Luca attempts some casual banter with his new boss, Graham wants to keep things strictly professional...
Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) attempts to help his temporary foster child, Jamal Iqbal (Yahya Nadeem), with his computer revision.
But the policeman quickly realises he is in over his head!
WHO can Rob turn to for help with the computing challenge?
Meanwhile, there's some good news for Jamal when his dad, Imran (Jay Sajjid), reveals he is flying into Birmingham later that day.
It looks like Jamal will soon be reunited with both his parents!
At the Campus Surgery, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) sees student Xander Spannagel (George Renshaw) about his anxiety problem.
WHAT has got Xander on edge?
At the same time, University lecturer Mary Bradbury (Zoe Harrison) discovers that student Xander has been chosen as the winner of a poetry competition!
But WHY doesn't Xander want to discuss the competition?
Later that day, Xander approaches maintenance man, Georgie Stanton (Max Ferguson).
Xander looks like he wants to talk about something with Georgie but can't bring himself to say what's on his mind...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.