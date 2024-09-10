Doctors spoilers: WHO does Graham apologise to?

Graham has some damage control to do at The Mil on Doctors...

Graham Elton (played by Alex Avery) has already managed to get on the WRONG side of receptionist Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) and nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) on Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Kirsty has already taken Graham to task over his recent behaviour towards her.



Plus, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) had to correct the surgery's new partner when Graham crossed a line with his assumptions about Luca's personal life.



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Graham tries to clear the air with Kirsty.

He apologises for them getting off on the wrong foot and wants to find a way to make it up to her.



Kirsty is curious when Graham admits that she has great potential...



But things are not so cool between Graham and Luca.



The two meet to discuss a patient.



However, when Luca attempts some casual banter with his new boss, Graham wants to keep things strictly professional...

Graham believes Kirsty has great potential on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) attempts to help his temporary foster child, Jamal Iqbal (Yahya Nadeem), with his computer revision.



But the policeman quickly realises he is in over his head!



WHO can Rob turn to for help with the computing challenge?

Meanwhile, there's some good news for Jamal when his dad, Imran (Jay Sajjid), reveals he is flying into Birmingham later that day.



It looks like Jamal will soon be reunited with both his parents!

Can Rob help Jamal with a computer challenge on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

At the Campus Surgery, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) sees student Xander Spannagel (George Renshaw) about his anxiety problem.



WHAT has got Xander on edge?



At the same time, University lecturer Mary Bradbury (Zoe Harrison) discovers that student Xander has been chosen as the winner of a poetry competition!



But WHY doesn't Xander want to discuss the competition?



Later that day, Xander approaches maintenance man, Georgie Stanton (Max Ferguson).



Xander looks like he wants to talk about something with Georgie but can't bring himself to say what's on his mind...

WHAT is troubling university student Xander on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

University lecturer Mary has some great news for Xander on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

