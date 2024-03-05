Doctors spoilers: WHO does Nina invite over for dinner?

Nina has a LOT of questions for new staff member Michelle on today's episode of Doctors!

Dr Michelle Walton (played by Joanna Bending) is on her guard after being invited over for dinner by Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) has warned Michelle to watch out around practice partner Nina!



The evening certainly doesn't get off to a good start when Nina turns her nose up at the bottle of wine that Michelle has brought with her.



Nina wastes no time in grilling Michelle about her intentions while she is covering for Emma Reid (Dido Miles) at The Mill.



Is Nina suspicious of Michelle for some reason?



But Nina starts to get on Michelle's nerves when she makes negative comments about her son Suni being bisexual.



How will Nina react when Michelle calls her out for being borderline biphobic?

Michelle is not impressed with dinner companion Nina on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

There's another dinner get together happening at the Hollins house.



Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) is ready to impress friend Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) with his cooking skills!



Rob's foster teenager, Liv Morgan (Livvi Parsons), claims she's going over to her friend Amber's house to do homework.



However, Rob starts to worry when Liv fails to return home for dinner.



Rob and Ruhma manage to track down Liv's friend, Amber.



But they are alarmed when Amber reveals that Liv is not with her.



So WHERE is she?



Unable to find her, policeman Rob decides to report Liv as a missing person...

Rob fears the worst when Liv goes missing on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

The charity night is getting closer.



Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) and Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) discover they are being billed as Special Musical Guests.



Which makes the fellas start to feel extra nervous about performing on the night!



The thing is, Bear and Luca still haven't settled on songs to sing on the night.



As event organiser Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) puts the pressure on for them to make a decision, is one of her star performers about to get a bad case of stage fright?

Luca can't decide on a song to sing at the charity night on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer