Doctors spoilers: WHO does Sid clash with over Paige?
Airs Wednesday 22 May 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) is still not a massive fan of temp receptionist, Paige Popplewell (Genevieve Lewis), on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Scarlett remains suspicious of Paige's motives where boyfriend Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) is concerned.
Is Paige really in it for love... or money?
After all, didn't she previously date a footballer?
Anyhow, Scarlett is not impressed when Paige keeps showing-off the necklace that Sid bought her.
Paige declares that it's every woman's dream to be treated like a princess.
Scarlett's blood starts to boil when cheeky Paige suggests she should never have broken-up with flashy GP, Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya)!
Paige sets up an appointment for a manicure and Scarlett has to remind her that she is running late for her shift at the Campus Surgery.
Scarlett starts complaining to midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) about lazy Paige leaving her and Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) doing all the work on Reception.
Unfortunately, Sid walks into the Staff Room at the moment and is NOT happy to hear Scarlett complaining about his girlfriend's "unprofessional" behaviour!
Uh-oh...
At Letherbridge Police Station, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is surprised to see that PC Ryan Martin (Miles Mitchell) is back on duty.
Ryan wants to thank Jimmi for attending to his injuries while he was on an FME shift at the Police Station.
Ryan insists he is fine after his angry outburst.
But Jimmi isn't convinced.
However, when Jimmi raises the subject with policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker), he is surprised when Rob jumps to Ryan's defence after what happened...
Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) is at the University to support his friend, Jade Emmett (Takiyah Kamaria).
Jade is going to give a speech about sobriety after her alcoholism caused the breakdown of her marriage.
However, when Jade begins her lecture, both Al and friend, Catherine Emmett (Elizabeth Appleby), are shocked when Jade appears to be inebriated on stage!
Is it possible that Jade has fallen off the wagon after being sober for a year?
The situation takes another alarming turn when Al discovers that Jade has been arrested for DRINK DRIVING...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens' magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What's On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.