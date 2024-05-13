Doctors spoilers: WHO does Sid clash with over Paige?

Scarlett Kiernan (played by Kia Pegg) is still not a massive fan of temp receptionist, Paige Popplewell (Genevieve Lewis), on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Scarlett remains suspicious of Paige's motives where boyfriend Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) is concerned.



Is Paige really in it for love... or money?



After all, didn't she previously date a footballer?



Anyhow, Scarlett is not impressed when Paige keeps showing-off the necklace that Sid bought her.



Paige declares that it's every woman's dream to be treated like a princess.



Scarlett's blood starts to boil when cheeky Paige suggests she should never have broken-up with flashy GP, Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya)!



Paige sets up an appointment for a manicure and Scarlett has to remind her that she is running late for her shift at the Campus Surgery.



Scarlett starts complaining to midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) about lazy Paige leaving her and Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) doing all the work on Reception.



Unfortunately, Sid walks into the Staff Room at the moment and is NOT happy to hear Scarlett complaining about his girlfriend's "unprofessional" behaviour!



Uh-oh...

At Letherbridge Police Station, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is surprised to see that PC Ryan Martin (Miles Mitchell) is back on duty.



Ryan wants to thank Jimmi for attending to his injuries while he was on an FME shift at the Police Station.



Ryan insists he is fine after his angry outburst.



But Jimmi isn't convinced.



However, when Jimmi raises the subject with policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker), he is surprised when Rob jumps to Ryan's defence after what happened...

Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) is at the University to support his friend, Jade Emmett (Takiyah Kamaria).



Jade is going to give a speech about sobriety after her alcoholism caused the breakdown of her marriage.



However, when Jade begins her lecture, both Al and friend, Catherine Emmett (Elizabeth Appleby), are shocked when Jade appears to be inebriated on stage!



Is it possible that Jade has fallen off the wagon after being sober for a year?



The situation takes another alarming turn when Al discovers that Jade has been arrested for DRINK DRIVING...

