Doctors spoilers: WHO will Luca sing a DUET with?

It looks like Luca isn't the only musical talent at The Mill on Doctors!

It's all about to get a bit musical on Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Kirsty Millar (played by Kiruna Stamell) has managed to persuade nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) to sing at the charity auction she is arranging.



But Luca is not the only singing talent at the surgery.



Kirsty has also booked business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee).



And she wants the fellas to sing a duet!



Kirsty is determined to put Bear and Luca through their paces and arranges a singing rehearsal.



But things get off to a bad start when none of them can even agree on the perfect song to perform!

Luca and Bear team-up for a duet on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is puzzled by Al Haskey's (Ian Midlane) strange behaviour at the Campus Surgery.



Al has a fancy new microphone and is busy testing it out with Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan).

When Scarlett wonders WHAT is going on, Al reveals he is planning to launch his own podcast about REAL LIFE medical mysteries!

Al is launching his own podcast on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) visits her University lecturer friend, Margot Quinn (Clara Francis).



Margot is struggling with the pressures of work and a recent break-up with her girlfriend.



But there's more drama heading Margot's way in the shape of a cheating SCANDAL!



Margot is suspicious about student, Tess Farrell (TJ Douglas-Welsh).



Did Tess really write her latest essay?



Or did she pay someone else to write it for her?



Will Nina soon find herself caught up in the drama happening on Campus?

Nina tries to support her stressed-out lecturer friend Margot on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Is University student Tess a CHEAT on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer