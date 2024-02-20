Doctors spoilers: WHO will Luca sing a DUET with?
Airs Wednesday 28 February 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
It's all about to get a bit musical on Doctors! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Kirsty Millar (played by Kiruna Stamell) has managed to persuade nurse Luca McIntyre (Ross McLaren) to sing at the charity auction she is arranging.
But Luca is not the only singing talent at the surgery.
Kirsty has also booked business manager, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee).
And she wants the fellas to sing a duet!
Kirsty is determined to put Bear and Luca through their paces and arranges a singing rehearsal.
But things get off to a bad start when none of them can even agree on the perfect song to perform!
Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is puzzled by Al Haskey's (Ian Midlane) strange behaviour at the Campus Surgery.
Al has a fancy new microphone and is busy testing it out with Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan).
When Scarlett wonders WHAT is going on, Al reveals he is planning to launch his own podcast about REAL LIFE medical mysteries!
Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters) visits her University lecturer friend, Margot Quinn (Clara Francis).
Margot is struggling with the pressures of work and a recent break-up with her girlfriend.
But there's more drama heading Margot's way in the shape of a cheating SCANDAL!
Margot is suspicious about student, Tess Farrell (TJ Douglas-Welsh).
Did Tess really write her latest essay?
Or did she pay someone else to write it for her?
Will Nina soon find herself caught up in the drama happening on Campus?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.