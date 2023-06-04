Doctors spoilers: WHY is Emma Reid furious?
Airs Wednesday 14 June 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
It's been a while since Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) QUIT her role as a Forensic Medical Examiner at the Police Station on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, could it be that Emma now regrets her decision to walk away from the role?
Emma is out and about making house calls, when a hysterical Nic Laverick (Evan Milton) runs into the street shouting for help.
Emma enters Nic's house to find a man lying unconscious on the floor.
There's been some kind of confrontation.
Emma notices Nic has burns on his arms.
But he is reluctant to reveal anything about what happened at the house.
Emma is convinced there's more to the situation than meets the eye.
Unfortunately, the duty FME, Dan Dobbin (Christopher Wright), doesn't seem remotely interested in asking the patients questions or caring about their situation.
Emma is FURIOUS!
Will Emma start to have second thoughts about possibly returning to the role she previously QUIT?
Has Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly) taken on more than she can handle?
It's receptionist Rosie's first day in charge, covering for surgery business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee).
But she's in total panic mode!
Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) is NOT impressed, since she interviewed for the cover job too.
Could Kirsty do a better job?
Or will Rosie still surprise everyone by rising to the challenge?
Meanwhile, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is curious about why Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) moved out of Emma's house.
Emma is not keen for her and Rob's secret to get out!
But Scarlett may not be giving up so easily until she has found out the truth...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.