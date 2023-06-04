Doctors spoilers: WHY is Emma Reid furious?

Does Emma Reid regret her decision to QUIT her role as FME at the Police Station on Doctors?

It's been a while since Emma Reid (played by Dido Miles) QUIT her role as a Forensic Medical Examiner at the Police Station on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, could it be that Emma now regrets her decision to walk away from the role?



Emma is out and about making house calls, when a hysterical Nic Laverick (Evan Milton) runs into the street shouting for help.



Emma enters Nic's house to find a man lying unconscious on the floor.



There's been some kind of confrontation.



Emma notices Nic has burns on his arms.



But he is reluctant to reveal anything about what happened at the house.



Emma is convinced there's more to the situation than meets the eye.



Unfortunately, the duty FME, Dan Dobbin (Christopher Wright), doesn't seem remotely interested in asking the patients questions or caring about their situation.



Emma is FURIOUS!



Will Emma start to have second thoughts about possibly returning to the role she previously QUIT?

Will Nic reveal the truth about WHAT happened on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Emma is not a fan of FME Dan on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Has Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly) taken on more than she can handle?



It's receptionist Rosie's first day in charge, covering for surgery business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee).



But she's in total panic mode!



Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell) is NOT impressed, since she interviewed for the cover job too.



Could Kirsty do a better job?



Or will Rosie still surprise everyone by rising to the challenge?

Can Rosie handle being in charge for the day on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) is curious about why Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) moved out of Emma's house.



Emma is not keen for her and Rob's secret to get out!



But Scarlett may not be giving up so easily until she has found out the truth...

Will Scarlett find out what happened between Emma and Rob on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer