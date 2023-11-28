Doctors spoilers: Will Al Haskey finally return to The Mill?
Airs Monday 4 December 2023 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
Will we finally see Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) back behind his desk at The Mill on today's episode of Doctors? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
It's been a long road to recovery for Al, since the GP was attacked outside the surgery by a former angry patient and her husband.
Last month, Al prepared to visit The Mill for the first time since the attack.
But when surgery receptionist, Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell), arrived to pick Al up from home, he froze in the doorway and couldn't bring himself to go through with the visit...
However, Kirsty is ready to try and help Al again on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama.
After all, Kirsty was first on the scene to call 999 on that ill-fated night.
But when Al and Kirsty arrive outside the building, will he actually be able to step back inside the building this time?
Jean Bennett (Rosalind March) has an appointment to see Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters).
Jean refuses to open-up about her woes with her younger sister, Dorothy aka Dot (Elizabeth Counsell, who was on classic 80s BBC sitcom, Brush Strokes).
After failing to get anywhere with her sister, Dot resorts to calling The Mill, and posing as Jean in an attempt to find out what's happening with Jean.
But she is foiled by Nina who refuses to reveal any CONFIDENTIAL information!
During the appointment, Jean starts to confide in Nina about the death of her husband and eventually asks for antidepressant medication.
However, there's clearly still an ongoing squabble between the sisters to sort out.
Can Nina help?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.