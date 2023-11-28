Doctors spoilers: Will Al Haskey finally return to The Mill?

Will we finally see Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) back behind his desk at The Mill on today's episode of Doctors? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



It's been a long road to recovery for Al, since the GP was attacked outside the surgery by a former angry patient and her husband.



Last month, Al prepared to visit The Mill for the first time since the attack.



But when surgery receptionist, Kirsty Millar (Kiruna Stamell), arrived to pick Al up from home, he froze in the doorway and couldn't bring himself to go through with the visit...



However, Kirsty is ready to try and help Al again on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama.



After all, Kirsty was first on the scene to call 999 on that ill-fated night.



But when Al and Kirsty arrive outside the building, will he actually be able to step back inside the building this time?

Kirsty supports Al as he prepares to return to The Mill on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Will Jimmi welcome Al back after their recent falling out on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Jean Bennett (Rosalind March) has an appointment to see Nina Bulsara (Wendi Peters).



Jean refuses to open-up about her woes with her younger sister, Dorothy aka Dot (Elizabeth Counsell, who was on classic 80s BBC sitcom, Brush Strokes).



After failing to get anywhere with her sister, Dot resorts to calling The Mill, and posing as Jean in an attempt to find out what's happening with Jean.



But she is foiled by Nina who refuses to reveal any CONFIDENTIAL information!



During the appointment, Jean starts to confide in Nina about the death of her husband and eventually asks for antidepressant medication.



However, there's clearly still an ongoing squabble between the sisters to sort out.



Can Nina help?

What is troubling patient Jean on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer