'Doctors' spoilers: Will Daniel and Zara replace Al?

Daniel and Zara thought they'd made the right move when they put Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) in charge at Sutton Vale on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

However, Daniel (Matthew Chambers) and Zara (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) are not happy after discovering that Al walked out on the job, leaving receptionist, Rosie Colton (Janice Connolly) in charge.



Al has some serious explaining to do about his unprofessional behaviour.



Zara and Daniel are not impressed.



But will the pair give Al another chance, after hearing from Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) that Al dropped everything to go in search of his missing mum, Eve?



Al confides in Jimmi about his missing mum Eve on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

While Daniel and Zara are busy taking Al to task, Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) heads over to Sutton Vale to take charge while they decide what to do.



Rosie is not handling the situation very well at all.



Meanwhile, the presence of an incredibly flirty Princess Buchanan (Laura White) complicates things even further for Bear!

Princess flirts with Bear at Sutton Vale on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Sid is called to the scene after a dad collapses at home on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) is on a rapid response shift when he is called to the home of Andrew Sanders (Matt Lanigan, who played Neil, the fella who asked Jenny Connor out for drinks last year on Coronation Street).



Andrew has collapsed with a suspected stomach ulcer.



But at first, Andrew refuses to go to hospital to get checked out.



Andrew's daughter, Megan (Emma Hollywood), has a disabling terminal illness.



It's the same debilitating disease that Andrew's wife had before she died.



Since his wife died and he sold his company, Andrew has become a full-time carer for Megan.



Megan's condition is deteriorating and Andrew won't leave his daughter's care to anyone else...



Andrew is clearly a proud man who is in need of some assistance.



What can Sid do to help the situation?

Sid tries to help a proud dad who won't leave his sick daughter's side on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues every Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

The episode is repeated at 7:00pm on BBC Two.