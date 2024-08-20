Doctors spoilers: Will receptionist Paige LOSE her job?
Airs Monday 26 August 2024 at 1:45pm on BBC1.
We're going back to Letherbridge as BBC daytime drama Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings) returns after a summer break.
Temp receptionist Paige Popplewell (played by Genevieve Lewis) is convinced she is going to be made a permanent member of staff.
Especially after finding a friend in new surgery practice partner, Dr Graham Elton (Alex Avery).
But little does Paige realise, the practice partners have other plans...
Business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) summons Paige to a lunch time meeting.
She's sure that Bear is about to offer her a permanent contract.
However, Paige's happy bubble is burst when Bear reveals the meeting is her EXIT interview!
Furious over the way she has been treated, Paige makes a phone call that could bring BIG trouble for The Mill...
Dr Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending) seems happy to have been reunited with former work colleague, Graham.
They reminisce about when they previously worked together.
And there's a definite spark between them!
Graham suggests that Michelle can give him all the gossip about his new surgery colleagues over a drink after work.
Could something be brewing between these two?
Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) tries to help mum-to-be, Tilly Harcourt (Julie McLellan), with a tricky situation.
At The Mill, Tilly admits that she hooked-up with the father of her baby on a dating app.
She had no idea that he was married until she went to break the news about her pregnancy!
The situation takes a dramatic turn when Tilly comes face-to-face with short-lived lover, Adam Clayton (Dominic Weatherill) and his wife Megan (Natasha Patel) after her appointment...
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.