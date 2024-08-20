Doctors spoilers: Will receptionist Paige LOSE her job?

As Doctors returns, there's a SHOCK in store for Paige when she is summoned to a meeting...

We're going back to Letherbridge as BBC daytime drama Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings) returns after a summer break.



Temp receptionist Paige Popplewell (played by Genevieve Lewis) is convinced she is going to be made a permanent member of staff.



Especially after finding a friend in new surgery practice partner, Dr Graham Elton (Alex Avery).



But little does Paige realise, the practice partners have other plans...



Business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) summons Paige to a lunch time meeting.



She's sure that Bear is about to offer her a permanent contract.



However, Paige's happy bubble is burst when Bear reveals the meeting is her EXIT interview!



Furious over the way she has been treated, Paige makes a phone call that could bring BIG trouble for The Mill...

Michelle and Graham reminisce about old times on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Dr Michelle Walton (Joanna Bending) seems happy to have been reunited with former work colleague, Graham.



They reminisce about when they previously worked together.



And there's a definite spark between them!



Graham suggests that Michelle can give him all the gossip about his new surgery colleagues over a drink after work.



Could something be brewing between these two?

Graham invites Michelle out for an after work drink on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) tries to help mum-to-be, Tilly Harcourt (Julie McLellan), with a tricky situation.



At The Mill, Tilly admits that she hooked-up with the father of her baby on a dating app.



She had no idea that he was married until she went to break the news about her pregnancy!



The situation takes a dramatic turn when Tilly comes face-to-face with short-lived lover, Adam Clayton (Dominic Weatherill) and his wife Megan (Natasha Patel) after her appointment...

Mum-to-be Tilly confides in midwife Ruhma on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Will Adam discover the truth about Tilly's pregnancy on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

How will Adam's wife Megan react to the truth about Tilly's baby on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer