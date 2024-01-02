Doctors spoilers: Will Rob Hollins become a foster dad again?

Is Rob Hollins (played by Chris Walker) planning to become a foster parent again on Doctors? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Rob and his late wife, Karen, previously helped all kinds of foster kids in need of a home.



So when Rob meets social worker, Darius Fraser (Terry Haywood), at the Police Station, he is curious when Darius reveals he is trying to find a foster placement for a 12-year-old, Ryan.



Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is surprised when Rob later tells him that he wants to start fostering again.



Rob decides he's going to speak to Darius about Ryan.



However, will Rob's plans come unraveled when Jimmi unintentionally implies that Rob isn't ready to foster again, or could be doing it for the wrong reasons...

Can social worker Darius help Rob get back into fostering on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Has Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) made a mistake, as she continues her new job at St Phil's?



Head midwife, Harriet Eldridge (Nicola Goodchild), reckons Ruhma has messed-up the new rota.



However, Ruhma is determined to make some changes on the maternity ward.



She explains to Harriet that it would be a better idea to reduce the number of on-call midwives at the hospital to enable them to work in the community.



Will bosslady Harriet go for Ruhma's idea?

Ruhma pushes for change on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) tries to help a diabetic teenager, Vanessa 'Ness' Williams (Jodie Price) face-up to the future.



Ness is about to move away from Letherbridge with her dad, Matt (Orlando Wells), following the death of her mum.



Ness, who has an interest in Wicca type spirituality, wants to do a sacred circle ritual for her mum.



But her dad just pokes fun at Ness about her beliefs.



However, things take a life-threatening turn when Ness runs off to the woods to perform the ritual.



Unaware that her insulin has fallen out of her bag...



Will Al and Matt find a way to locate missing Ness before it's too late?

Ness clashes with her dad over her beliefs in Wicca on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer