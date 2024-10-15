Doctors spoilers: Will Rosie become an ECO WARRIOR?

Rosie Colton (played by Janice Connolly) has found a new focus on Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The surgery receptionist has stepped-up to volunteer as as a Sustainability Lead at The Mill, after business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) appealed to staff.



Rosie can certainly do with a new project to focus her attention on, after all the recent drama she went through with her grandson, Max and his mum Lizzie.



The family fallout distracted Rosie from her duties at the surgery.



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Rosie attends a sustainability training course run by Meadow Sharpland (Zina Badran).



The course is all about how to be sustainable in all aspects of both personal and professional life.



But Rosie soon starts to feel out-of-her-depth surrounded by the younger attendees, who all seem to know so much on the subject already.



Rosie gets chatting with the ambitious Cerys Higham (Emma Stonelake), who is determined to prove herself.



Will Rosie start to regret her offer to volunteer?

Will Rosie regret her decision to volunteer on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Rosie meets course leader Meadow on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) is out and about for a home visit to check on Ray McArdle (Paul Moriarty, who has previously had along-running roles on EastEnders and A Touch Of Frost).



Ray is struggling to move around his home on his walker.



But he's in an extra confused state as he keeps hearing weird things from his Alexa-like smart speaker, Harper.



During the home visit, Suni hears Harper saying some strange things and decides to investigate WHAT... or WHO the culprit could be...



At the same time, mum Sheryl Dorsey (Janet Etuk) is run ragged working three jobs and barely has any time for her teenage son, Zak (Jordan Williamson).



But WHAT has Zak been getting up to while he is home alone?

Suni rushes to the assistance of stressed-out mum Sheryl on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Ex-EastEnders star Paul Moriarty guests on today's episode of Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer