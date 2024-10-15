Doctors spoilers: Will Rosie become an ECO WARRIOR?
Airs Monday 21 October 2024 at 2:00pm on BBC1.
Rosie Colton (played by Janice Connolly) has found a new focus on Doctors (2:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The surgery receptionist has stepped-up to volunteer as as a Sustainability Lead at The Mill, after business manager Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) appealed to staff.
Rosie can certainly do with a new project to focus her attention on, after all the recent drama she went through with her grandson, Max and his mum Lizzie.
The family fallout distracted Rosie from her duties at the surgery.
On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Rosie attends a sustainability training course run by Meadow Sharpland (Zina Badran).
The course is all about how to be sustainable in all aspects of both personal and professional life.
But Rosie soon starts to feel out-of-her-depth surrounded by the younger attendees, who all seem to know so much on the subject already.
Rosie gets chatting with the ambitious Cerys Higham (Emma Stonelake), who is determined to prove herself.
Will Rosie start to regret her offer to volunteer?
Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Suni Bulsara (Rahul Arya) is out and about for a home visit to check on Ray McArdle (Paul Moriarty, who has previously had along-running roles on EastEnders and A Touch Of Frost).
Ray is struggling to move around his home on his walker.
But he's in an extra confused state as he keeps hearing weird things from his Alexa-like smart speaker, Harper.
During the home visit, Suni hears Harper saying some strange things and decides to investigate WHAT... or WHO the culprit could be...
At the same time, mum Sheryl Dorsey (Janet Etuk) is run ragged working three jobs and barely has any time for her teenage son, Zak (Jordan Williamson).
But WHAT has Zak been getting up to while he is home alone?
Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 2:00pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.