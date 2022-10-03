Doctors spoilers: Will Valerie Pitman and Al strike a deal?

Will Valerie Pitman receive an offer she can't refuse from businesswoman Mary on Doctors?

Valerie Pitman (played by Sarah Moyle) and Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) have another chance to impress businesswoman, Mary Dougan (played by ex-Hollyoaks star Lysette Anthony) on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Their first pitch at the science fair didn't go so well when Valerie accidentally sprayed Mary in the face with liquid!



However, when Valerie makes her follow-up presentation, and tells Mary all about her proposed product for women, Mary is impressed.



She makes them an offer for £5,000 to become an investor!



However, Valerie is unxpectedly unimpressed and reckons Mary needs to cough-up more CASH!



Al tries to convince Valerie to accept Mary's offer.



It's probably as good as she's going to get.



Mary gives them TWO days to think about it.



WHAT will Valerie decide to do?

Mary makes Valerie and Al an offer for £5,000 on Doctors! (Image credit: BBC)

Scarlett Kiernan (Kia Pegg) wakes-up in a panic that she's late for work.



But then her dad, Brian (Simon Lowe), reminds her she has the day off.



Scarlett is feeling down-in-the-dumps after being SACKED from her part-time cleaning job.



But in the meantime, Brian is earning some extra cash by stuffing envelopes.



So that should help with the bills.



OR will it?



When the envelopes are collected, Brian discovers he's only earned £20 for his time!



Brian is annoyed, and Scarlett wonders why he didn't check the payment before he accepted the job.



Soon, Scarlett and Brian start arguing about their money troubles again.



Scarlett needs to find another part-time job... and fast!

Brian and Scarlett still can't escape from their money worries on Doctors. (Image credit: BBC)

Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) sees patient, Dora Booth (Michelle Holmes, who played Damon and Scott's mum, Maggie Kinsella on Hollyoaks), who has had a bad back.



Dora confides in Zara that she has fallen in love with another woman, Stevie Dutch (Deborah Sekibo) and is going to tell her husband, Simon (Phil McKee, from such TV mini-series including Band Of Brothers and Jekyll & Hyde).



But when Dora arrives home to tell Simon about her sexuality, he has some SHOCK news of his own to reveal...

Dora has an unexpected confession to make on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

How will Dora's husband Simon react when he discovers she's fallen in love with another woman on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Will Dora leave her husband for SECRET lover Stevie on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer