Doctors spoilers: Zara Carmichael hears a CONFESSION from Izzie...

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is no longer the wicked stepmum to teenager, Izzie Torres (Bethan Moore) on Doctors.



Since Izzie came to live with her dad, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) a few months ago, Zara has tried to avoid getting too involved in the ongoing conflict between dad and daughter.



On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, Zara spends some quality time with Izzie at home, while Daniel takes his son, Joe, out to the cinema for the evening.



The ladies enjoy a nice pamper session doing cleansing face masks.



But Zara finds herself in an awkward situation when Izzie opens up and admits that her older boyfriend, Lee Blackwell, wants them to have sex...



Izzie is not sure what to do about the situation.



WHAT advice will Zara give Izzie?

Will Cassidy discover that Rob and Emma are suspicious about him on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Down at the Police Station, Sergeant Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) updates Emma Reid (Dido Miles) with some alarming news.



A suspicious Rob followed his colleague, DS Matt Cassidy (Terry Mynott), last night and saw him meeting with "surprise" witness, Amy Newton.



Is there a past connection between Cassidy and Amy?



Meanwhile, Cassidy is determined to use Amy's eye-witness account and video/audio evidence to get a conviction against accused rapist, Nicholas Thorne (Jamie Satterthwaite).



Cassidy is hoping the tech team can clean-up Amy's recording so that he can use the evidence in court.



However, the copper remains unaware that his colleagues are suspicious about the lengths Cassidy has gone to in the case...



Is it possible that Nicholas Thorne is being set-up and Cassidy is guilty of breaking the law?

WHAT is the cause of the tension between Tyler and his dad on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) agrees to a request by family friend, Tyler Baxter (Mukeni Nel), to organise a blood donor drive at the Campus Surgery.



Fashion student Tyler want to have the event in honour of his young nephew, who has Sickle Cell Disease.



But Tyler is forced to confront some issues of his own when there's tension between him and his dad, Oscar (Phillip Browne), over his plans to move out of home.



Meanwhile, can Bear overcome his own fear of blood in order to donate to the good cause?



Watch out for an appearance from one-time Hear'Say singer, Noel Sullivan, as a blood donor nurse, Marcus Howell.

