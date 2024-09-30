EastEnders spoilers: Bianca Jackson is confronted by DAD David Wicks!

Bianca Jackson is stunned to see her absent dad David Wicks in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Bianca Jackson has been rocked by a series of family shocks ever since she reappeared in Albert Square!

Not only did she uncover that Zack Hudson had done the dirty on her daughter Whitney Dean, causing her to leave Walford, now Bianca's sister Sonia Fowler is banged up for a crime she didn't commit.

Convinced that Sonia's fiance Reiss Colwell is covering up murdering his coma victim wife Debbie Colwell and letting Sonia take the blame, Bianca recently returned to Albert Square to fight for Sonia's freedom.

After trying a variety of tactics from coercion to threats in a bid to get Reiss to 'fess up, Bianca is running out of options.

With her mental health already in a precarious place, she's now beginning to spiral. She's about to get a massive shock when a familiar face turns up in the Square...

Bianca's father David Wicks!

Cindy Beale has been having an affair with Junior Knight for the last few months. (Image credit: BBC)

David's return to Walford, ten years after he last set foot in the Vic, causes ructions for more than just Bianca. Cindy Beale is stunned when she spies David in the Square and hurries to keep out of sight.

Back in the day, Cindy had a scandalous affair with David, cheating on current partner Ian Beale back when they were married.

The similarities to Cindy's current secret fling with Junior Knight are striking! Not only does Cindy know that David's presence is bound to rile Ian, there's the small matter that David is still under the impression that Cindy died in prison.

Slipping away to see her ex George Knight, Cindy tells him all about David and he advises her to front it out as soon as possible.

David is left in shock when he sees the ghost of times past Cindy standing alive and well in front of him!

Denise Fox is given food for thought by Yolande Trueman. (Image credit: BBC)

Denise Fox returns home after hearing the news about Pastor Clayton, wanting to offer her support to Yolande Trueman.

Yolande is grateful to have Denise to confide in, going through the terrible guilt she was holding onto after the Pastor's sexual assault and regretting her decision not to open up about it right from the start.

With Yolande's words about the importance of honesty and truth ringing in her ears, Denise feels overwhelmed about her own lies and begins to allude to covering up the real truth about the club crush.

Realising that she can't go on keeping her daughter Chelsea Fox's terrible secret about being the one to blame for the crush and not her ex Jack Branning's daughter Penny Branning,

Denise steels herself to tell Jack the truth...

Alfie Moon has bagged himself a new job! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Kat Slater tells her sons that their dad Alfie Moon has got the manager's job at the Minute Mart.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.