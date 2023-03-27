EastEnders spoilers: Denise Fox is TERRIFIED for Chelsea!

Kim Fox and Denise Fox are horrified when Ravi Gulati returns to the Square!

Kim Fox and Denise Fox fear for Chelsea Fox as she hooks up with Ravi Gulati again in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Kim Fox and Denise Fox are on edge after Ravi Gulati's arrest, hoping that he'll be out of their lives for good.

After already doing a long stretch in prison, any more trouble could jeopardise Ravi's freedom. He's already hiding a murderous secret, which saw Ravi finish off his 'dad' Ranveer Gulati after Suki Panesar bashed him over the head.

Desperate to protect Denise's daughter Chelsea Fox from the hardened criminal, they're hopeful that now he's been picked up by the cops, Chelsea will see Ravi for who he really is.

At the police station, Ravi isn't giving ANYTHING away as he faces questions from DC Webber.

It's soon clear that the charge they picked him up on has no substance and he's released due to lack of evidence.

Chelsea Fox has been getting up close and personal with Ravi Gulati! (Image credit: BBC)

Back in the Square, Ravi is feeling bad about the arrest and his recent run in with his teenage son Nugget Gulati. He finds Nugget and apologises for upsetting during their row over Nugget's recent behaviour.

Meanwhile, Kim is still reeling from the horror car accident involving her and stepson Denzel Danes. She meets up with Denise, who suggests heading to the Queen Vic to drown their sorrows.

As they settle down they are both alarmed to see Chelsea enjoying a drink with Ravi.

Determined to put a stop to his manipulation of Chelsea, the sisters try to intervene.

But it only makes Chelsea more determined to stick by Ravi, unable to resist him.

Freddie Slater finally faces his past after old wounds were brought to the surface. (Image credit: BBC)

Freddie Slater was relieved to finally admit to someone how terrible he felt the whole time he was at school, after being humiliated by teacher Mr Hawthorne for being 'stupid'.

After encouragement from Jean Slater to confront his past, he headed to his old school with Harvey Monroe, Bobby Beale and Jean, who vowed to support him while he laid his demons to rest.

Finding Mr Hawthorne, Freddie calmly set out how much his cruel words had affected him.

Proud of himself for standing up to him at long last, Freddie is relieved to put the past behind him.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.