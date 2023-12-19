EastEnders spoilers: Elaine Peacock makes a SHOCK decision!

Elaine Peacock's good intentions backfire in a special Friday episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings)

Elaine Peacock was left stunned after returning from her romantic Christmas mini-break to discover the horrors that have gone on in the Queen Vic!

She narrowly avoided getting caught up in the events of Christmas Day after husband George Knight booked her in for a luxury hotel stay.

After scrabbling to regain her composure after finding out what's been going on, she pulls herself together and declares that the show must go on!

Elaine Peacock loves to bring the locals together! (Image credit: BBC)

With New Year fast approaching, Elaine vows to bring the residents of Albert Square together in their time of need and she comes up with a plan.

Step-daughters Gina Knight and Anna Knight think she's making a BIG mistake In typical Hurricane Elaine fashion, she frustrates the girls as she makes it quite clear that she doesn't want to hear their concerns.

The events of Christmas Day have shocked everyone! (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/Matt Burlem)

Emotions are still running high around the Square following the deadly events of Christmas Day, that saw a shock murder and six of Walford's matriarch's caught up in the crossfire.

One of Walford's men was left dead on the floor of the Queen Vic after a series of dramas.

Now that gossip is starting to spread and it looks like Elaine's grand scheme is going to back fire.

It's not long before it becomes quite clear that things are NOT going to go to plan...

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm. You can also catch up on missed episodes on BBC iPlayer.