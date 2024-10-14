EastEnders spoilers: Harry Mitchell plays games with Jack!

Harry Mitchell is keen to get one step ahead of copper Jack Branning in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Harry Mitchell has been trouble from the moment he stepped on the Square!

Despite dad Teddy Mitchell doing his best to fit in and win around the locals, Harry got off on a bad foot when he made snarky comments to Chelsea Fox.

Teddy forced Harry to apologise, then bagged the mechanic a trial run at The Arches. The minute he had the keys to the garage, Teddy called up a contact about working with a fence on stolen cars!

Cop Jack Branning sussed Harry out after spotting him talking to a known criminal but Teddy did some fast work to avoid Harry feeling the long arm of the law.

Ever since the incident, a humiliated Harry has been smarting and when he got the chance to blackmail Jack, he leapt at it.

At The Arches, Jack is reluctantly forced to agree to turn a blind eye to Harry's dodgy dealings.

Will Kat Slater's secret come out? (Image credit: BBC)

Kat Slater is desperate to make excuses for her violent teen Tommy Moon, despite the recent incident between him and Freddie Slater that caused carnage.

Terrified that Tommy and her boys will all be taken away by the social, Kat's determined to deal with things on her own, even though it's clear that Tommy's behaviour has gone way beyond anything she can manage.

At the Slaters, Jean Slater starts to get suspicious about Freddie's evasive manner, as he's never been the best at keeping a secret.

Jean is sure that Freddie is hiding something big about Kat but will she uncover the horrifying truth?

Teddy Michell tries to bond with son Barney Mitchell. (Image credit: BBC)

Teddy Mitchell feels bad for his youngest Barney Mitchell, who is clearly feeling like he's on the outer in the family.

The recent troubles with the Panesar family after Ravi Gulati mistakenly thought Barney had attacked his daughter Avani Nandra-Hart has also left Barney rattled.

Knowing that things have been tough for Barney since Teddy brought his boys to the Square, Teddy wants to make Barney feel more included.

He comes up with an idea but his efforts to make amends to Barney fall flat.

Fed up with how things have been going since they ended up in Walford, Barney makes a decision...

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.