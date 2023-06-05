EastEnders spoilers: Is Lily Slater in DANGER from Theo?

Lily Slater has been given a generous gift by teacher Theo Hawthorne.

Lily Slater is given cause for alarm about Theo Hawthorne after concerns from Amy Mitchell in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Lily Slater is well chuffed with her flashy new trainers, given to her by teacher Theo Hawthorne. Although her mum Stacey Slater insisted that she wasn't to take the generous gift, Theo handed them to Lily anyway.

Hiding them from her mum, Lily shows off her new trainers to her friends. Amy Mitchell is instantly suspicious about why Theo is giving Lily gifts and she warns Lily to be careful.

Concerned by Amy's words, Lily confronts Theo and asks him directly if he wants something in return from her. He quickly closes down her fears and reassures her that it's innocent.

Amy is worried for Lily and she tells a horrified Stacey that an older guy has been giving Lily gifts. Stacey sees red and confronts Lily, who insists there's an innocent explanation.

Not completely buying Lily's story, Stacey finds Theo and demands to know what he's up to.

Has he got a good explanation?

Kim Fox and Linda Carter host a nail party for Elaine Peacock and the Knight girls. (Image credit: BBC)

Elaine Peacock has arranged a nail party with George Knight's girls Gina Knight and Anna Knight, to try and make it up to Gina for embarrassing her.

Things are still tricky between Elaine and Gina, despite Kim Fox doing her best to make the pamper session fun.

With Elaine set to marry George, there's pressure on her to make things good with her future stepdaughters. Gina is smarting over Elaine's misguided attempt to matchmake her and she hits out, insisting that she doesn't need another mum.

They manage to have an honest chat, however, and Gina and Anna agree that it's clear how much Elaine and George love each other.

Can things get back on track and will Elaine's daughter Linda Carter finally accept that George's intentions towards her mum are honourable?

Or are there secrets to uncover...?

Rocky Cotton is determined to grant Kathy Beale's wedding wishes! (Image credit: BBC)

Rocky Cotton is pleased that things are moving along with his wedding to Kathy Beale.

With Rocky's divorce from estranged wife Jo Cotton now seemingly in hand, it's full steam ahead!

After Kathy revealed who she dearly wants to see at the wedding, he is determined to grant her wish. He starts making some calls, hoping that everyone she wants will turn up, enlisting the help of Kathy's grandson Bobby Beale.

Can he get in contact with who she really wants to see and will there be some surprises?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.