EastEnders spoilers: Kathy Cotton faces PRISON for the fire!

Kathy Cotton has spent the whole night in being questioned by cops!

Kathy Cotton is set up to take the rap for the fire in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kathy Cotton is sweating it out in the police station after being questioned about the cafe fire.

Knowing that she's completely innocent of arson, an indignant Kathy has refused to have a solicitor. But as her ordeal continues, she starts to regret not having anyone with her.

Meanwhile, the real arsonist, Kathy's husband Rocky Cotton, has let his wife be held by the police rather than 'fess up to the terrible truth.

His best mate Harvey Monroe knows that Rocky started the fire and he takes him aside, begging him to come clean and get Kathy out of trouble.

Feeling full of guilt after Harvey's reality check, Rocky heads to the police station.

But will he really be honest for once in his life and put Kathy first?

Sharon Watts and Keanu Taylor share their exciting news. (Image credit: BBC)

Sharon Watts is in a love bubble after getting re-engaged to Keanu Taylor! Sharon and Keanu first got engaged back in March but Keanu later called things off.

The couple break the happy news to Bernadette Taylor and Mitch Baker, who are delighted.

One person who is NOT happy at all is Keanu's mum Karen Taylor, who has been against the couple from the very start.

When Sharon tries to encourage Karen to come to their engagement drinks in the Queen Vic, she point blank refuses.

The happiness of the day suddenly takes an unexpectedly terrifying turn when Sharon gets a worrying call about her son Albie...

It's the hospital on the phone, who want her to urgently come in to discuss Albie's test results.

What could be wrong with him?

Phil Mitchell fears his CHEAT secret will be outed! (Image credit: BBC)

Phil Mitchell is worried now that Alfie Moon is back in the Square, as Alfie knows that Phil had a hook up with Lola Pearce's mum Emma Harding. Phil has a quiet word with Alfie, but he tells Phil he's no interest in stirring the pot between Phil and his wife Kat Mitchell. With his cancer diagnosis, he's got much more on his mind and he and Kat break the news to their son Tommy Moon.

Cindy Beale and Ian Beale are having troubles. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Cindy Beale is running her mouth off yet again following the horrifying incident at the cafe fire. As usual she goes FAR too far with her comments and her other half Ian Beale is left fuming.

When Ian finds out that Cindy went to see George Knight after falling out with his mum Kathy Cotton, he despairs that she's always seeking advice from her ex and asks her if there's any point in them being together.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.