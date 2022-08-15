EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter and Mick Carter kiss?

Linda Carter shares a charged moment with Mick Carter in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Linda Carter finds out the date for her court hearing, leaving her anxious about the future. When she shares her concerns with ex-hubby Mick Carter, he gives her his support.

Heading off to her AA meeting, she gets a shocking surprise when she spots Stuart Highway...

The recovering drug addict appears to be buying drugs from a dealer on a street corner!

Linda quickly intervenes but a desperate Stuart, filled with anxiety after his GP appointment where he was diagnosed with postnatal depression, lashes out.

Stuart buys the drugs, although he later gets an attack of the guilts for nearly falling off the wagon and he offloads the lot onto a confused Jada Lennox.

Mick Carter squares up to Stuart Highway. (Image credit: BBC)

Back at the Queen Vic, an upset Linda explains to Mick that Stuart was being aggressive with her, leaving him fuming.

When Stuart turns up to apologise, Mick gets in his face for upsetting her. His reaction leaves Janine Butcher fuming, as she's not happy with his attention constantly turned towards his needy ex.

Linda gets emotional in front of Mick when her daughter Annie takes her first steps. She shares how desperate she feels at the thought of possibly going to prison and being separated from her.

Mick feels her pain and the moment catches them both as they move in for a kiss...

But just at that moment Jada walks in and the pair quickly move apart!

Billy Mitchell barely hides his jealousy over Honey Mitchell! (Image credit: BBC)

Billy Mitchell is still lovesick over his newly single ex-wife Honey Mitchell. When he sees Finlay Baker chatting to Honey in the Minute Mart, it makes him insanely jealous, as he thinks the pair have arranged a date.

Later, Sonia Fowler tells a furtive Kim Fox that she needs to pay Honey the money from their bet where she challenged a newly footless and fancy free Honey to say yes to everything that came her way.

When a disgruntled Kim finally decides to pay up, Honey confesses that she lost the bet, as she turned down Finlay's offer of a date. Billy overhears Honey's news and is filled with relief!

Meanwhile, Amy Branning is excited about a cinema trip with Lily Slater, Denzel Danes and Nugget Gulati. Not least because she's sweet on Denzel and things soon get very flirty!

Later, the teens are at Denise Fox's birthday party when the bag of drugs that Stuart dumped on Jada falls out of her bag. Lily spots them and pockets them.

Amy is desperate to impress Denzel and much to the group's surprise she takes half a pill. Denise realises that the drugs have gone missing and she and Amy's dad Jack Branning go looking for the teenagers.

They're horrified when Amy collapses in front of them...

EastEnders continues on BBC One tomorrow at 7.30pm