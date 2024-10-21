EastEnders spoilers: Nish Panesar confronts Suki over her killer secret!

Nish Panesar uncovers the truth about the events of last Chriatmas in Monday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Nish Panesar's mind starts whirring after he overhears Suki Panesar having a whispered chat with cafe owner Kathy Beale.

Determined to find out what Suki is hiding, he walks in on Suki and the other members of The Six, who have gathered at No.41.

With the prospect of being re-interviewed by DCI Arthurs about the killer events of the previous Christmas, the women want to make sure that they've got their stories straight.

The women have manipulated the sequence of events where Denise Fox knocked out and almost killed Nish by hitting him over the head with a champagne bottle, then Linda Carter stabbed and killed Keanu Taylor, who was trying to strangle Sharon Watts!

Confronted by a questioning Nish, they insist that they have nothing to hide and have got together for moral support.

Nish Panesar is questioned by DCI Arthur at the police station. (Image credit: BBC)

As the group set off for the police station, Nish insists on going with them and he and the women are brought in to talk to DCI Arthurs one person at a time.

Nish isn't buying Suki's insistence that she's not keeping secrets from him and he determines to confront her.

After finally cracking the big secret, Nish confronts a terrified Suki with the truth about that fateful Christmas night...

Jean Slater makes a gaff with a well-intentioned Kojo Asare. (Image credit: BBC)

Jean Slater is feeling terrible about talking to social services. Jean's daughter Stacey Slater cautions her not to let on that she was the one who told tales.

Later, Jean is overcome with worry over her actions when she witnesses a tense conversation between Tommy Moon's parents Kat Slater and Alfie Moon and Bianca Jackson.

Alfie senses that Jean is struggling with her guilt and he reassures her that she did the right thing.

Despite Alfie's kind words, Jean gets more and more wound up. When Elaine Peacock stirs the pot at the Queen Vic, Jean is pushed to the edge and accidentally offends new friend Kojo Asare.

Feeling awful for upsetting Kojo, Jean gets out of dinner at home with Harvey Monroe to spend time with Kojo by way of an apology.

Martin Fowler has been running the family fruit and veg stall for years. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, stallholder Martin Fowler makes a horrifying discovery when Honey Mitchell and Billy Mitchell reveal that the market is at risk of being redeveloped.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.