EastEnders spoilers: Priya Nandra-Hart gets FLIRTY with Martin!

Priya Nandra-Hart sets her sights on Martin Fowler over drinks in the club.

Priya Nandra-Hart finds herself a new fella and leaves ex Ravi Gulati smarting in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings)

Priya Nandra-Hart pretty much lets daughter Avani Nandra-Hart get away with murder, leaving her mostly to her own devices.

When Honey Mitchell confronted Priya about Avani's behaviour at the charity fundraiser night in the Queen Vic, she was fuming when Priya gave her back chat instead of promising to sort it!

Honey was angry after catching her son Will Mitchell with a vape pen and shamefaced teen was forced to confess that it was sold to him by Avani.

Despite Priya seeming not to care, Avani's dad Ravi Gulati is doing his best to bring his kids up to be respectful and he feels terrible over what's happened.

Ravi had no idea he even had a daughter with Priya as well as son Nugget Gulati until Avani turned up in Walford last October but he's been doing his best to be a good dad ever since the shock discovery.

His wilful daughter refuses to apologise when he has a go at her about selling the vapes. Matters are NOT helped when he criticises how her mum has brought her up and it only infuriates her further.

Ravi Gulati is left drinking alone when Priya Nandra-Hart leaves him high and dry! (Image credit: BBC)

After clashing with Ravi over her parenting skills, Priya is determined to get her own back. She makes a beeline for a single Martin Fowler, suspecting that it will wind up Ravi.

Getting flirty with Martin while Ravi looks on, Priya asks him to buy her a drink later on at Peggy's. Her ploy seems to have worked and Ravi soon comes to find her to apologise for being harsh.

The conversation seems to have turned the tables on Priya, too, when she softens and agrees to talk to Avani.

Later on, Priya heads to Peggy's to wait for Martin but Ravi turns up first and they share a warm moment about their daughter.

Just as Ravi turns on the charm and invites her for a drink, Martin arrives looking for Priya.

A miserable Ravi is given a knockback as Priya swiftly abandons him to join Martin.



Lauren Branning and Peter Beale have been flirting with a reunion but it never seems to happen. (Image credit: BBC)

Lauren Branning is feeling down about her upcoming birthday. She's turning 30 and the last thing she wants to do is make a big deal out of it!

Her sister Penny Branning is ALWAYS up for a good night out and she was disappointed when Lauren turned down her suggestion of a birthday bash.

It's clear that Lauren is still pining after ex Peter Beale and when he mentioned he's got a date the night of her birthday, it really got to her.

Although Peter wanted to get back together after her return to Walford, Lauren was the one who pushed him away, insisting there were trust issues, partly prompted by Peter's mum Cindy Beale warning her off.

Cindy was left picking up the pieces after Lauren broke Peter's heart when she broke things off with him after their brief reunion in France but it seems Lauren's lingering feelings for the father of her son Louie just don't seem to be going away.

Determined to cheer up her sister, Penny sets up a dating profile for Lauren. She encourages her to get out on some dates, insisting that if Peter sees her with other guys it will get him interested!

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.