EastEnders spoilers: Rocky Cotton introduces Cheryl Baker!

Rocky Cotton is delighted when Cheryl Baker of Bucks Fizz turns up!

Rocky Cotton outdoes himself with his special Eurovision 2023 guest in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

Rocky Cotton has arranged a special performance for fiancee Kathy Beale's Eurovision party but he panics when Sonia Fowler pulls out.

Not willing to let Kathy down, he goes through his phone book and makes a call to an old friend...

Jean Slater is pushed into taking to the stage but everyone is stunned when Rocky's mystery guest arrives.

To the whole crowd's delight, as the Walford residents prepare to do a rendition of the UK's 1981 Eurovision winning song Making Your Mind Up, original Bucks Fizz band member and presenter Cheryl Baker arrives!

Ben Mitchell is exhausted trying to do the best for Jay Brown and Lola Pearce. (Image credit: BBC)

Ben Mitchell has been running himself ragged trying to make sure that Lola Pearce's final months are happy.

After Lola received the sad news that her brain tumour is progressing fast, her friends and family have had to come to terms with the fact that they've not got long left with her.

When Ben generously told Lola's husband Jay Brown he could take paid leave from work to spend time with his wife, he took on the extra burden himself.

Having to also pitch in with the Eurovision party at The Prince Albert, it's all getting too much.

Breaking down with exhaustion, Ben's head is in a muddle. He's promised Jay that he'll bring his and Lola's daughter Lexi Pearce to the party but he's so tired he forgets.

Lola and Jay don't realise just how much of a state Ben is in and they're annoyed when he turns up without her.

Struggling with their anger, Ben gets drunk and picks a fight with poor Vinny Panesar!

Lola is horrified to see that Ben is about to start throwing punches and she screams at him to stop.

Everyone stares at Ben in horror and he realises that he's gone too far...

New Vic owner Elaine Peacock has already made an enemy in Albert Square! (Image credit: BBC)

Linda Carter is doing her best to manage the situation after her shock news that her mum Elaine Peacock is taking over the pub!

Sharon Watts feels completely betrayed by her friend, who had promised the pub to her. Alfie Moon encourages Linda to go after Sharon after she storms out to try and make things up to her.

Although devastated, Sharon agrees to hear Linda out.

Meanwhile, Nish Panesar is quietly fuming that Linda double-crossed him and wife Suki Panesar over the Vic deal. He tries to rattle Elaine, but she's spent enough time running pubs that she's not going to let Nish intimidate her!

Later that night, Elaine and Linda hear a noise from the bar and when they come downstairs they find it trashed.

The mystery intruders have left a glass flamingo, a gift to Linda from Nish, intact on the bar.

Is it a calling card from Nish and have they made a dangerous enemy?

Denzel Danes wants to protect Kim Fox. (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Kim Fox is left in shock after her court ordeal and Denzel Danes asks Amy Mitchell's advice on how to get Kim to open up. Will Kim agree to get help for her panic attacks?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 7:30 pm.