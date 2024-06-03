EastEnders spoilers: Sharon Watts begs Linda not to do the unthinkable

Sharon Watts tries to help out a struggling Linda Carter.

Sharon Watts fears the murder secret is about to come out in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Sharon Watts is horrified after finding a completely hammered Linda Carter in the Queen Vic barrel store!

Having learned that Bernie Taylor is going to hold a wake in the Queen Vic for her murdered brother Keanu Taylor, Linda freaked out.

Keeping the dark secret that she stabbed and killed Keanu at Christmas when he was attacking Sharon has seen Linda try to medicate away her guilt and horror at the bottom of a bottle.

Desperate to keep their terrible revelation that Sharon, Linda and their co-conspirators were responsible for burying Keanu's body under the cafe floor, Sharon fears that Linda's about to crack.

To try and get her back on track she books Linda into an AA meeting and offers to go with her. Despite insisting that Linda needs to keep her trap shut, Sharon is horrified when she stands up to speak.

Will Linda make a public confession?

Kim Fox and Howie Danes are worried about Denzel Danes' behaviour. (Image credit: BBC)

Kim Fox and Howie Danes are fuming to return home from their jobs on the cruise ship to discover Howie's teenage son Denzel Danes throwing a party!

Denzel and his mate Nugget Gulati have been trying to impress their new mates from the gym and had no idea that they were going to be interrupted by the grown ups.

Humiliated after his new 'friends' are chucked out, Denzel is in a mood and not happy when he's interrogated by Kim and Howie. Feeling bad for Denzel, Chelsea Fox covers for him but she has a few worries...

Denzel has been obsessed with the gym while his dad's been away and Denzel even turned to steroids to try and fast-track himself into a buff physique, ignoring all of the dangers.

When Denzel seems out of sorts at a family gathering in the Vic and makes his excuses to leave, Chelsea is suspicious of his behaviour.

Has Junior Knight injured Ian Beale? (Image credit: BBC)

Cindy Beale is concerned after learning that Ian Beale injured himself in the Boxing Dean, and she and Junior Knight bring Ian home.

Not wanting to miss a chance to extract some sympathy, Ian plays up his symptoms, leading Cindy to worry that Junior deliberately did Ian harm.

After Ian tells the truth and stands up for Junior, Cindy goes to the gym to apologise for her words but they end up having a heated encounter.

Their fiery exchange seems to have got Cindy a bit flustered, as she rushes back home to seduce Ian!

Bianca Jackson knows Reiss Colwell's secret! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Bianca Jackson gives Reiss Colwell an ultimatum, insisting he tell Sonia Fowler the truth and confess his lies.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.