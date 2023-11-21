EastEnders spoilers: Suki Panesar and Eve CAUGHT by Nish!

Suki Panesar and Eve Unwin's leave themselves in danger after Nish Panesar sees them kissing in Tuesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Suki Panesar was left in a spin after Priya Nandra-Hart revealed that she knows her big secret - and wants cash to keep quiet!

After stealing money from the call centre, Suki was confident she could buy her off but she didn't bank on husband Nish Panesar witnessing the exchange...

When Nish intervenes, Priya thinks fast and claims that Suki was giving her money so she could get her own flat with daughter Avani Nandra-Hart, angry that she tried to interfere in their marriage.

Much to Suki's dismay, Nish refuses to let her give Priya the money and Suki wonders where she'll get the funds to pay her off.

After taking £200 out of the Minute Mart till, Suki hands it over to buy herself some time. Priya insists she wants the full £3000 or she's telling Nish everything.

But Suki's world is about to fall apart spectacularly after her son Vinny Panesar realises there's money missing from the till and tells Nish.

When Nish goes through the CCTV footage to find out who the thief is, his face darkens as he sees footage of Suki kissing Eve...

Stacey Slater goes to court with Jack Branning and Martin Fowler. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater is in turmoil ahead of stalker Theo Hawthorne's plea hearing.

She's on tenterhooks to know what he'll say after trying to lure him into pleading guilty, faking that she'll be his girlfriend after he gets out of prison if he does the time.

Theo has been up on a charge following the incident where Theo tried to rape her and was hit over the head with an iron by Freddie Slater, after Stacey and Eve Unwin staged the scene to make it look like Freddie had acted in self defence..

When Stacey reveals that she's decided to go to the plea hearing, her worried mum Jean Slater insists that it will be bad of Stacey's state of mind. But Stacey makes it clear she would rather know what happens firsthand.

Luckily, Stacey doesn't have to go to court alone, as copper Jack Branning and ex-hubby Martin Fowler go along to support her.

Will Theo fall for Stacey's manipulation or will he continue to torture her?

Keanu Taylor tries to ensure Malcolm's silence. (Image credit: BBC)

Karen Taylor and Keanu Taylor are in shock following Karen's brother-in-law Malcolm's appearance at Karen's surprise birthday party!

Malcolm innocently looked after Albie for Karen and Keanu, not realising that they'd involved him in a complicated fake kidnapping plot.

Karen and Keanu cooked up the scheme to teach Sharon Watts a lesson when she planned to take Albie - who Keanu THINKS is his son - out of Walford. In fact, Sharon recently found out that there's no way Keanu could be Albie's father...

The pair watch fearfully as Malcolm talks to Albie's mum Sharon Watts, who opens up about Albie's terrifying disappearance.

Malcolm realises with growing horror that Karen got him involved in a kidnapping.

Can Karen and Keanu force Malcolm to keep the truth from Sharon?

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Wednesday at 7:30 pm.