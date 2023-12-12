EastEnders spoilers: The Six assemble hiding EXPLOSIVE secrets!

Six of Walford's favourite matriarchs are hiding secrets and lies on the eve of Christmas.

The Six struggle with their inner demons as a Christmas D day approaches in Friday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)

'The Six' are on the verge of getting mixed up in one of Walford's most shocking events ever as a deadly Christmas Day draws ever near...

Gathering in the Square for the Christmas carol concert, Walford's six matriarchs Sharon, Linda, Stacey, Denise, Suki and Kathy stand silently tormented by secret troubles, surrounded by the festive cheer.

The carol concert almost doesn't go ahead when star singer Kim Fox loses her voice. Partner Howie Danes steps up to take her place and the event is rescued.

Stacey Slater causes trouble for Jack Branning. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater has stirred up a whole heap of trouble in the run up to Christmas, that could have shocking consequences...

As well as calling up her stalker Theo Hawthorne and leaving him threats, Stacey has become VERY close to copper Jack Branning, whose marriage has been on the rocks.

After Jack's wife Denise tried to leave him, he insisted she stay, using his daughter Amy Mitchell's mental health struggles to convince her.

Furious with Jack for trying to emotionally blackmail her, Denise doesn't want to hear it when Jack tries to apologise, telling him what he's done is unforgiveable.

Stacey can see that Jack is on the edge over his split from Denise and decides in her wisdom to try and interfere. She ends up pushing Jack's buttons and things soon get out of control.

Linda Carter has been threatened by Dean Wicks, who refuses to accept that he raped her. (Image credit: BBC)

Ahead of her Christmas wedding to Keanu Taylor, Sharon is doing her best to cover up her explosive secret that Keanu isn't her son's dad and his real father is Phil Mitchell.

Meanwhile, Linda Carter is continuing to spiral as she deals with her rapist Dean Wicks living back in the Square. With Christmas approaching, she's pushed ever closer to the edge grieving her lost love, Mick Carter, missing-presumed-dead after disappearing in a Christmas Day drowning last year.

Denise Fox has made a perilous enemy of Ravi Gulati after confronting him with the CCTV footage that revealed he murdered Ranveer Gulati, while also trying to extricate herself husband Jack's emotional blackmail.

Desperate after the disappearance of her lover Eve Unwin, Suki Panesar is out for revenge, with her husband Nish Panesar and his son Ravi Gulati in the frame for murder.

Last but not least, Kathy Cotton has an axe to grind with husband Rocky Cotton, who gambled away all their cash and nearly killed her grandsons in an act of arson.

Who will die and by who's hand?

All will soon be revealed!