EastEnders spoilers: Will Denise choose Jack... or Ravi?
Airs Thursday 26 December 2024 at 8:30pm on BBC1.
Denise Fox (played by Diane Parish) is most definitely caught between two men this Christmas on EastEnders (8:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Even though Denise's past affair with Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) ultimately wrecked her marriage to Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), there's clearly unresolved feelings between the ex-lovers...
Ravi has stepped-up to support Denise after her recent scare at Fox & Hair, when two masked men burst in claiming to have been hired by Ravi's baddie dad, Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry).
Denise is still living in fear of nasty Nish, who she hit over the head with a champagne bottle last Christmas Day at the Queen Vic...
On the Boxing Day episode of the BBC soap, Ravi and Denise enjoy a quiet drink together at his restaurant, Walford East.
Denise is back on better terms with ex-husband, Jack.
But will he soon start to suspect that he is not the only man that Denise has eyes for?
Tensions are at an all-time high between the Beale and Knight families after the SHOCK turn of events at the Vic on Christmas Day!
As the accusations fly from both sides over the revelations about cheating Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), will she find herself out in the cold after her latest bad behaviour?
At No.31, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) is determined to speak to ex-husband, Martin Fowler (James Bye), about what's going on between them.
But she's interrupted by her mum Jean (Gillian Wright) and her fella, Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman), who have some gossip about a major bust-up at the Vic...
Meanwhile, Sharon attempts to speak to ex-husband, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), after his early exit from the family Christmas Day dinner.
However, Phil shuts out Sharon and she has no choice but to share her concerns with an unlikely ally.
But WHO?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
