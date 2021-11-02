'EastEnders' spoilers: Will Liam Butcher betray Tiffany?

Liam Butcher spies an unusual money making opportunity in Thursday's episode of EastEnders (7:35 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Liam Butcher offers to help out sister Tiffany Butcher-Baker with her hen party booking at the club but he's feeling under pressure about his business ventures.

When he finds car keys belonging to one of the hens in a coat pocket he sees an opportunity to make some money...

Tiffany Butcher-Baker doesn't suspect what her brother Liam Butcher is plotting! (Image credit: BBC)

Liam offers to be a naked butler for the group! But what's he really up to? He later meets up with Janine Butcher to tell her that he's got something in mind.

Janine is pleased that her nephew is so on board with getting into dodgy deals with her. She thinks his plan is a great idea but she wants to make it even more lucrative. She suggests that he steal cars from Tiff's party guests on a regular basis!

Liam is torn over Janine's suggestion, as he knows how betrayed Tiffany will feel if she ever finds out. What is he going to do?

Isaac Baptiste tries to convince Kim Fox that there's another way. (Image credit: BBC)

Kim Fox is fixating on getting her smart daughter Pearl Fox Hubbard into a private school. But teacher Isaac Baptiste tries to make her see that a private school isn't the only option for getting Pearl an excellent education.

Kim, however, refuses to listen to what Isaac's got to say and she decides she's going to set up an online fund to help Pearl.

Ben Mitchell worries that Callum Highway is cheating on him! (Image credit: BBC)

Also, Kat Slater is so fed up with Stacey Slater and Jean Slater rowing about Eve Unwin that she threatens to move in with boyfriend Phil Mitchell.

Meanwhile, Ben Mitchell tells Jay Mitchell he's worried that Callum Highway may be playing away...

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Friday at 8:05 pm.