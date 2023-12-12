Emmerdale spoilers: ROMANCE for Aaron Dingle and Ethan?
Airs Tuesday 19 December 2023 at 7:30pm on ITV
Aaron Dingle (played by Danny Miller) has gone back to his bad boy ways since he returned to the village on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
He's already picked several fights with local residents including Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) and Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson).
Now he's got on the WRONG side of village vicar, Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin).
After being publicly confronted by Charles about his bad attitude towards his mum, Chas (Lucy Pargeter), Aaron is out for payback...
Aaron seizes on his chance to get under Charles's skin by flirting with his son, Ethan (Emile John).
Legal eagle Ethan is clearly smitten with bad boy Aaron.
Unfortunately for Ethan, he's about to discover he's just a pawn in Aaron's games.
When Charles later enters The Woolpack to catch Aaron publicly humiliating Ethan, will he snap again and get into another scuffle with trouble-making Aaron?
Suni Sharma (Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana) is out of hospital and ready to return to work at the Hide Bistro.
The chef is determined to get back on track after he and boyfriend, Nicky Miligan (Lewis Cope), were recently the targets of a homophobic attack during a night out.
But despite putting on a brave face, Suni is clearly still suffering from the mental fallout of the hate crime.
Has he returned to work too soon after what happened?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
