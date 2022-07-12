Emmerdale spoilers: Amelia Spencer DROPS Gabby's BABY and her SECRETS seep out
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Thursday 21st July 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's angsty teen Amelia Spencer is in serious trouble in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
At Home Farm, Amelia Spencer agrees to mind Thomas for Gabby but she really shouldn't have.
Plagued with dizzy spells, the teenager isn't feeling at all well and isn't up to the responsibility of watching the Tate baby.
Alone in the house with Thomas, Amelia pockets another prison visiting order Noah's sent to Gabby, and tries to ignore how nauseous she's feeling.
But before long, woozy Amelia's totally disorientated and faints while she's holding Thomas!
Copper Harriet is first on the scene and rushes Thomas to hospital while shaky Amelia cobbles together a cover story about what happened.
When Gabby arrives, panicking about her son, Amelia feels awful as the mum blames herself. But Amelia's lie is exposed by Dawn's little lad Lucas who witnessed the whole thing...
Amelia's then in the firing line and faces a barrage of angry questions from Gabby and Kim.
When Dan turns up he's horrified to find his daughter at the centre of a storm and reels when she reveals she's been taking weight gain syrup she's been buying online.
Admitting that she's been feeling really dizzy and blurry, Amelia gives her consent when her dad urges her to get checked out by a doc.
Has the dodgy mixture done serious damage? What's wrong with Amelia?
Elsewhere, the Woolpack plays host to Marlon and Rhona's engagement party.
It's a huge moment for the couple – but especially for Marlon who steps foot in the pub for the first time since his stroke in March.
Boosted by best mate Paddy's support, Marlon bravely steps up to declare his love for Rhona prompting a chorus of cheers from his family and friends.
But Marlon as happy as he's making out?
The party heralds the beginning of a romance for Laurel who's elated to share a kiss with physio Kit while Vanessa drunkenly stumbles home only to find her ex, Suzy, waiting on her doorstep.
Elsewhere, Ethan admits to dad Charles that he's been messaging Naomi. The vicar dares to hope that the siblings' communication may mean his daughter, who was raised by adoptive parents, might one day forgive him.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
