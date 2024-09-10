Emmerdale spoilers: Amy begs Amelia to see she's in grave danger

Amy reaches out to Amelia who has been dating abusive older man Tom King

Will Emmerdale's Amelia open up about Tom in Tuesday's episode? (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Now that Belle Dingle has spoken out about what Tom King put her through, the family are raging and would happily tear the abusive vet limb from limb.

But Belle won't let them near him – nor will she go to the police to report him.

How will the villagers handle the matter once they've found out what Tom's been doing to beloved Dingle, Belle?

Belle recently told Charity that Tom has been abusing her since before they got married. (Image credit: ITV)

Tom was violent to Belle and tried to control her and to isolate her from her friends and family (Image credit: ITV)

Will anyone stand by Tom? Will his uncle Jimmy support his orphaned nephew or will he spurn him?

And what will Amelia have to say about the older man she's been dating?

As Amy probes in a bid to get the teen talking will Amelia open up?

Amy tries to get Amelia, who's been dating Tom, to talk (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Mandy receives a surprise invitation…

Mandy is given a surprising invitation. (Image credit: ITV)

