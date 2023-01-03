Emmerdale spoilers: ARRESTED? Moira Dingle is taken in for questioning
Airs Tuesday 10th January 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Life gets real for Emmerdale's Moira Dingle in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
All hell is about to break loose for Moira Dingle.
With Kyle having told PC Swirling every detail of what happened when he shot Al Chapman who was arguing with his daddy, Cain, the police are taking the matter super seriously.
Though the boy's mums, Amy Wyatt and Moira, swore Kyle was making it up to get his dad out of jail, there are question marks littered all over their stories and the detectives want answers.
One by one, Moira, Amy, Mack and Matty are taken down to the police station where they're grilled about whether Cain or Kyle pulled the trigger and shot Al dead that fateful November day.
The stakes couldn't be higher…
Can the clan stick to the story?
Later, they regroup at Butler's well aware that they've all perverted the cause of justice which is a crime in itself…
At Home Farm, life is way less stressful for Kim and co.
In fact, things are going well! The land owner is impressed when Gabby comes up with an idea to modernise the business, bringing it into the digital age.
Is Kim Tate going to get into TikTok?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- David Metcalfe - Matthew Wolfenden
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
