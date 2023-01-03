Emmerdale spoilers: ARRESTED? Moira Dingle is taken in for questioning

Can Moira Dingle and the rest of the clan stick to the story as they're questioned by police about Al's death?

Life gets real for Emmerdale's Moira Dingle in Tuesday's episode.

All hell is about to break loose for Moira Dingle.

With Kyle having told PC Swirling every detail of what happened when he shot Al Chapman who was arguing with his daddy, Cain, the police are taking the matter super seriously.

PC Swirling was all ears when Kyle told him every detail of what happened when he shot Al Chapman after finding him arguing with his dadd, Cain. (Image credit: ITV)

Cain was arguing with Al about his affair with Chas when Kyle walked in… (Image credit: ITV)

After Kyle accidentally shot Al, Cain took control and told police he'd pulled the trigger. (Image credit: ITV)

Cain's been in jail ever since and it's been killing guilt-ridden Kyle who wants his daddy home. (Image credit: ITV)

Though the boy's mums, Amy Wyatt and Moira, swore Kyle was making it up to get his dad out of jail, there are question marks littered all over their stories and the detectives want answers.

One by one, Moira, Amy, Mack and Matty are taken down to the police station where they're grilled about whether Cain or Kyle pulled the trigger and shot Al dead that fateful November day.

One by one the clan are taken in for questioning. Moira Dingle is on bricks. The stakes could not be higher. (Image credit: ITV)

Amy, Kyle's biological mum, needs to stick to the story to save her little boy. (Image credit: ITV)

As Moira's brother, Mack's been in on the secret from the beginning. Can he convince the cops that Cain did in fact kill Al? (Image credit: ITV)

Matty has been concerned for his little brother's state of mind – can he keep up the poker face? (Image credit: ITV)

The stakes couldn't be higher…

Can the clan stick to the story?

Later, they regroup at Butler's well aware that they've all perverted the cause of justice which is a crime in itself…

At Home Farm, life is way less stressful for Kim and co.

In fact, things are going well! The land owner is impressed when Gabby comes up with an idea to modernise the business, bringing it into the digital age.

Is Kim Tate going to get into TikTok?

Kim learns Gabby wants to bring her business into the digital age. (Image credit: ITV)

