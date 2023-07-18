Emmerdale spoilers: Bob Hope LASHES OUT over Wendy and Liam's AFFAIR

Bob Hope is in bits over Wendy and Liam's betrayal.

Emmerdale's Bob Hope is heartbroken in Friday's episode

Bob Hope just can't believe he's in this position.

He never thought in a million years that Wendy would cheat on him. Yet she has, with her younger man colleague Liam.

With the fling now exposed, will in-the-know Vic find out and realise Wendy lied to her when insisted she'd ended things with Liam?

Victoria sussed that Wendy was having an affair with Liam and insisted she ended it. Wendy later lied that she had. (Image credit: ITV)

Having challenged Wendy – who failed to give him any satisfactory answers – Bob is in a dark place and is lashing out.

Is there anything anyone can say to make the betrayed B&B owner feel any better?

Dan Spencer's life is in tatters, too. Having punched a man who'd been harassing his daughter, Dan is now facing prison. The victim, Lloyd, is in a coma and may not recover from Dan's single punch.

Worried for his friend, Cain tries to lighten the mood as devoted dad and granddad Dan starts facing up to the fact he may not be around to help his teenage daughter with baby Esther for much longer.

Cain tries to keep Dan's spirits up as the granddad's court case looms. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Manpreet worries about Charles and his troubled relationship with his manipulative father Victor.

Manpreet is concerned for Charles who's spinning about his dad Victor. (Image credit: ITV)

