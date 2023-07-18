Emmerdale spoilers: Bob Hope LASHES OUT over Wendy and Liam's AFFAIR
Airs Friday 28th July 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Bob Hope is heartbroken in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Bob Hope just can't believe he's in this position.
He never thought in a million years that Wendy would cheat on him. Yet she has, with her younger man colleague Liam.
With the fling now exposed, will in-the-know Vic find out and realise Wendy lied to her when insisted she'd ended things with Liam?
Having challenged Wendy – who failed to give him any satisfactory answers – Bob is in a dark place and is lashing out.
Is there anything anyone can say to make the betrayed B&B owner feel any better?
Dan Spencer's life is in tatters, too. Having punched a man who'd been harassing his daughter, Dan is now facing prison. The victim, Lloyd, is in a coma and may not recover from Dan's single punch.
Worried for his friend, Cain tries to lighten the mood as devoted dad and granddad Dan starts facing up to the fact he may not be around to help his teenage daughter with baby Esther for much longer.
Elsewhere, Manpreet worries about Charles and his troubled relationship with his manipulative father Victor.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
