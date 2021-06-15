'Emmerdale' spoilers: Can Faith Dingle help troubled Liv?

Faith Dingle is determined to help Liv overcome her problems in Thursday’s second episode of Emmerdale on ITV from 8pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Liv (Isobel Steele) has been in a downward spiral ever since the barn explosion which killed Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale).

She had gone to the barn to confront Paul about abusing his son Vinny (Bradley Johnson) when a truck, driven by Jimmy (Nick Miles), crashed into the barn. Liv managed to escape, but Paul was left trapped inside when the explosion occurred.

In turmoil, Liv turned to booze to drown her sorrows and later did a disappearing act, leaving her brother Aaron (Danny Miller) and friend Vinny deeply concerned for her welfare.

Eventually Liv got in touch with Vinny and reported back to Aaron, who made it his mission to track down his sister and bring her back to the village.

When Aaron, accompanied by Ben (Simon Lennon), set off to find Liv, he struggled to locate the caravan park where Liv's mum Sandra (Joanne Mitchell) was staying.

Eventually, the two fellas had a breakthrough and found the caravan, but Aaron was horrified to find his sister in the middle of a seizure. And he was further shocked to discover that it wasn’t the first seizure Liv had experienced since staying with her mum, so he decided he wasn’t going to leave without Liv.

As it dawned on Sandra what a terrible state her daughter is in, she made a stand and Liv decided to return to the village with her big bro.

Liv may have come home but that doesn’t mean her problems are over…

Liv hears what Faith has to say. (Image credit: ITV)

Chas (Lucy Pargeter) has already tried to get Liv back on track and now it’s the turn of her mum, Faith (Sally Dexter), who’s decided to have a go at helping the troubled teenager.

Faith’s determined to get through to Liv and put her on the straight and narrow, but will she succeed in helping her to overcome her problems?

Emmerdale continues on Friday 25 June at 7pm on ITV. The soap's usual schedule has changed because of Euro 2020 - see our TV Guide for full listings.