Emmerdale spoilers! Aaron finds Liv and begs her to return to Emmerdale
Airs at 6:00pm on Monday 14 June 2021
Liv has a decision to make when Aaron arrives at the caravan park where she's been dossing and drinking with her mum Sandra
Aaron Dingle is begging in Monday's double episode of Emmerdale on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).
While Liv continues to try to drown out her problems, while messily making more, her brother Aaron (Danny Miller) has had enough.
He's on a mission to find his troubled sister Liv (Isobel Steele) and is adamant that he won't be returning to Emmerdale without her.
Chas (Lucy Pargeter) is relieved when Ben (Simon Lennon) offers to go along with her son Aaron who hasn't got an easy task ahead as he tries to locate the caravan park where Liv's mum Sandra (Joanne Mitchell) is staying.
Aaron's grateful when Ben encourages him to keep going.
Eventually they have a break through and find the van, but Aaron's horrified to find his sister in the middle of a seizure.
Aaron reels as he learns Liv's seizure isn't her first since she's been with Sandra.
As it dawns on the mum that her daughter is in a terrible state Sandra makes a stand…
Will Liv return to the village with Aaron?
Back in Emmerdale, Luke (Max Parker) wakes up on his mum Wendy's (Susan Cookson) sofa with a huge hangover.
He's in bits as his conversation with Vic (Isabel Hodgins) comes flooding back to him.
When he meets Vic she insists she needs full disclosure if their relationship is to stand a chance of surviving.
But when Luke fails to go the whole hog, Wendy fills in the gaps…
With Luke's dark secrets exposed will Victoria call time on their relationship?
Elsewhere as wedding fever builds for Leyla (Roxy Shahidi), Bernice (Sam Giles) is determined to stop her love rival from becoming Liam's (Jonny McPherson) wife.
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings.
