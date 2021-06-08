Emmerdale spoilers! Aaron finds Liv and begs her to return to Emmerdale

Liv has a decision to make when Aaron arrives at the caravan park where she's been dossing and drinking with her mum Sandra

While Liv continues to try to drown out her problems, while messily making more, her brother Aaron (Danny Miller) has had enough.

Liv has run away from Emmerdale and has been staying with her mum Sandra in a caravan park

He's on a mission to find his troubled sister Liv (Isobel Steele) and is adamant that he won't be returning to Emmerdale without her.

Chas (Lucy Pargeter) is relieved when Ben (Simon Lennon) offers to go along with her son Aaron who hasn't got an easy task ahead as he tries to locate the caravan park where Liv's mum Sandra (Joanne Mitchell) is staying.

Aaron's desperate to find his sister Liv who's vanished and is not well

Aaron's grateful when Ben encourages him to keep going.

Eventually they have a break through and find the van, but Aaron's horrified to find his sister in the middle of a seizure.

At the caravan park where Liv has been binge drinking with her mum Sandra, Liv has another seizure

Aaron reels as he learns Liv's seizure isn't her first since she's been with Sandra.

Sandra makes a shocking announcement

As it dawns on the mum that her daughter is in a terrible state Sandra makes a stand…

Will Liv go home with Aaron after her mum makes her feelings clear?

Will Liv return to the village with Aaron?

Back in Emmerdale, Luke (Max Parker) wakes up on his mum Wendy's (Susan Cookson) sofa with a huge hangover.

He's in bits as his conversation with Vic (Isabel Hodgins) comes flooding back to him.

When he meets Vic she insists she needs full disclosure if their relationship is to stand a chance of surviving.

Luke has been hiding dark secrets from Victoria

But when Luke fails to go the whole hog, Wendy fills in the gaps…

Luke's mum Wendy tells Victoria everything her son has been trying to hide

With Luke's dark secrets exposed will Victoria call time on their relationship?

Is this the end for Vic and Luke?

Elsewhere as wedding fever builds for Leyla (Roxy Shahidi), Bernice (Sam Giles) is determined to stop her love rival from becoming Liam's (Jonny McPherson) wife.

Leyla can't wait to tie the knot with Liam – but Bernice is determined to stop the wedding happening

