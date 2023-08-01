Emmerdale spoilers: Can Laurel Thomas ESCAPE from crazy Colin?

Laurel Thomas (played by Charlotte Bellamy) is being held captive by an increasingly crazed Colin Hamston (Mark Noble) on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Colin has become vengeful since Laurel threatened to expose the local councillor for his homphobic views and abusive behaviour towards his gay teenage son, Marshall (Max Fletcher).



On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Laurel remains locked in Marshall's old bedroom at Colin's house.



Laurel tries to reason with Colin, who appears to be becoming more and more unhinged.



When Colin asks Laurel to pray with him, she seizes her chance to WHACK him over the head with a bible... and make a run for it!



Will Laurel manage to ESCAPE before Colin can catch her?



Meanwhile, family member, Suni Sharma (Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana), raises the alarm when he realises Laurel has gone missing.



Family friend, Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler), becomes increasingly worried on Laurel's whereabouts.



Can they find any clues which will lead them to Laurel?





Colin wants Laurel to pray with him on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Suni tells Nicola that Laurel has gone missing on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) has decided to go along with his daughter, Amelia's (Daisy Campbell) plan for them to flee the country.



Dan fears he will otherwise be sent to prison, after he recently assaulted Amelia's social media stalker, Lloyd Sawyer.



Dan turns to his garage boss, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley), for help.



If there's one person in the village who knows about fleeing from the law, it's Cain!



When Cain later gives Dan and Amelia ferry tickets to Ireland, car keys and a burner phone that can't be traced, their plan to go on the run suddenly becomes very real...

Dan and Amelia turn to Cain for help in fleeing the country on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) is determined not to jeopardise his new money making job with his old school friend, Corey (Kyle Rowe).



Even though Nate's uncle, Caleb Miligan (William Ash), is suspicious that his new business partner, Corey, is up to no good.



But after finding out more about Corey's association with client, Harry (Robert Beck), could Nate be getting in too deep?

Should Nate be worried about getting mixed-up with Corey on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV

Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub